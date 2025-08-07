Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Bristol-Myers Squibb, Akeso Biopharma, Jiangsu Hengrui Medic

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,“Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis - Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight's analysis highlights that over 30 key companies are actively engaged in developing more than 30 treatment therapies for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis.

Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Overview:

Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis is the most common type of psoriasis, accounting for 80–90% of cases. It is an autoimmune condition that speeds up skin cell turnover, resulting in thick, scaly plaques typically found on the elbows, knees, scalp, and back. It can also impact the nails, causing issues such as discoloration, pitting, or nail separation. Flare-ups may be triggered by infections, stress, or skin trauma, with symptoms often coming and going.

The underlying cause of plaque psoriasis is not fully understood, but genetics are known to play a major role-about one-third of those affected have a family history. Specific gene mutations (PSORS1–PSORS9) have been associated with the condition, although environmental factors like infections or chemical exposure may also contribute. Diagnosis is usually clinical but may involve a skin biopsy to rule out other disorders.

The condition can have a profound effect on emotional and physical well-being. While it is chronic and currently incurable, treatment focuses on symptom control and reducing flare-ups. Standard treatment options include topical corticosteroids, UV light therapy, vitamin D3 analogs, and retinoids. Recent advances in immunological research have significantly improved the effectiveness of available treatments, enhancing patients' quality of life.

Request for a detailed insights report on Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis pipeline insights

"Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's report on the Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis pipeline highlights a dynamic and evolving landscape, with over 30 active companies engaged in developing more than 30 therapeutic candidates.

Notable players in this space include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Akeso Biopharma, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Nimbus Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, GC Cell Corporation, Bioeq GmbH, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Can-Fite Biopharma, Bio-Thera Solutions, AbbVie, Sinocelltech, Janssen Research & Development, Innovent Biologics, Aurigene Discovery, Affibody, GlaxoSmithKline, Abcentra, and several others working to enhance the current treatment paradigm.

Several promising therapies are advancing through clinical stages, including candidates such as BMS-986165 and AK111.

In November 2025, Johnson & Johnson reported positive Phase III results for its oral drug, icotrokinra, in treating moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The once-daily pill demonstrated substantial skin clearance and plaque severity reduction, with 64.7% of patients achieving clear or almost clear skin and 49.6% showing improvement in plaque severity by week 16-compared to 8.3% and 4.4% in the placebo group, respectively. Additionally, in 2025, Arcutis Biotherapeutics saw a strong surge in market performance, reflecting its dermatology-focused pipeline. The company successfully launched three FDA-approved treatments in under two years and is targeting two more approvals by the end of 2025. Its lead product, Zoryve, treats both plaque psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis and is also being formulated as a foam for eczema treatment.

Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis market.

Download our free sample page report on Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis pipeline insights

Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Emerging Drugs



BMS-986165 : Bristol-Myers Squibb AK111: Akeso Biopharma

Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Companies

Approximately 30 or more prominent companies are actively engaged in developing treatments for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Among these, Bristol-Myers Squibb leads with its drug candidates progressing to the most advanced stage-currently in the pre-registration phase.

DelveInsight's report covers around 30+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Therapies and Key Companies: Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Clinical Trials and advancements

Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Assessment by Product Type

. Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis By Stage

. Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Assessment by Route of Administration

. Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Assessment by Molecule Type

Download Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Sample report to know in detail about the Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis treatment market @ Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Current Treatment Patterns

4. Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Discontinued Products

13. Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Product Profiles

14. Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Key Companies

15. Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Unmet Needs

18. Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Future Perspectives

19. Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Reports Offerings

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.