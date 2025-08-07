Deep Partial-Thickness Thermal Burns Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline CUTISS AG, Skingenix, Polynovo, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Kereci

MENAFN - GetNews)



DelveInsight's analysis reveals that over five key companies are actively involved in developing more than five treatment therapies for Deep Partial-Thickness Thermal Burns.

Deep Partial-Thickness Thermal Burns Overview

Deep partial-thickness thermal burns are a more severe type of burn injury that impact both the epidermis and a substantial portion of the dermis, often involving deeper structures like sweat glands and hair follicles. Unlike superficial partial-thickness burns, they penetrate deeper into the skin but do not extend entirely through the dermis as seen in full-thickness burns. These burns are typically characterized by a mottled red and white appearance, accompanied by blistering and areas of coagulated necrosis. Depending on severity, the wound may appear moist or dry. Pain is usually present but less intense than with superficial burns due to partial nerve damage, although the area remains sensitive to pressure.

Healing from deep partial-thickness burns generally takes between three to six weeks, with an elevated risk of hypertrophic scarring and contractures. Common causes include contact with flames, scalding liquids, hot surfaces, or extended exposure to heat sources, and in some cases, electrical or chemical burns. Effective treatment involves regular wound debridement and dressing changes to prevent infection, pain management using analgesics like NSAIDs or opioids, and the application of antimicrobial dressings or topical antibiotics. In more severe cases, intravenous fluid resuscitation may be necessary, and if healing is delayed or tissue loss is extensive, skin grafting could be required. Due to the complexity and depth of the injury, specialized care is essential to reduce the risks of infection, scarring, and long-term functional impairments.

Companies such as CUTISS AG, Skingenix, Polynovo, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Kerecis, MediWound Germany GmbH, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Avita Medical, Vericel Corporation, KeraNetics, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Medline Industries, Anika Therapeutics, ACell, Amryt Pharma, RenovaCare, and others are exploring innovative treatment options to enhance outcomes for patients suffering from deep partial-thickness burns.

Notable therapies under development include DenovoSkin, CellMist System, MW-III, among others, which are currently at various stages of clinical progress. A landmark achievement in this space was the successful application of lab-grown skin derived from a patient's own cells during a clinical trial in Melbourne. This groundbreaking approach has shown potential in reducing complications such as infection, pain, and scarring that are commonly associated with traditional skin grafts, marking a significant advancement in the field of burn care.

Deep Partial-Thickness Thermal Burns Companies: CUTISS AG, Skingenix, Polynovo, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Kerecis, MediWound Germany GmbH, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Avita Medical, Vericel Corporation, KeraNetics, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Medline Industries, Anika Therapeutics, ACell, Amryt Pharma, Skingenix, RenovaCare

