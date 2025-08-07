Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis United Biopharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals Development, Inc., Amgen, No

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,“Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria (CIU) - Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria (CIU) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that over 15 leading companies are actively engaged in the development of more than 20 therapeutic candidates for the treatment of Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria.

Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Overview:

Chronic Urticaria (CU) refers to recurrent wheals that appear on most days for a duration of at least six weeks. It is categorized into chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), which has no identifiable cause, and chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), which is triggered by specific physical stimuli.

Most CU cases are sporadic and self-limiting. CSU, previously known as chronic idiopathic urticaria, is now understood to have an autoimmune component in many instances.

Although the precise cause of CSU remains unknown, it is thought to involve autoimmune dysfunction in which autoantibodies target IgE and its receptors, resulting in histamine release from mast cells and basophils. Approximately 40% of CSU patients show a positive autologous serum skin test (ASST), and around one-third test positive for the basophil histamine release assay (BHRA), suggesting the presence of autoantibodies against IgE receptors.

Request for a detailed insights report on Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria pipeline insights @

"Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria pipeline report highlights an active and evolving landscape, with over 15 companies engaged in the development of more than 20 potential treatment options for the condition. Notable players such as United BioPharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals Development, Inc., Amgen, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Allakos Inc., Sanofi, Celltrion, and Celldex Therapeutics are exploring innovative drug candidates to enhance the therapeutic landscape for Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria. Several promising therapies are currently in various stages of development, including CMAB007, Barzolvolimab, and AK006. In a recent development from October 2025, Jasper Therapeutics launched an open-label extension study for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU), enrolling participants from its prior BEACON and SPOTLIGHT trials. The company also received regulatory clearance in both the US and EU to include a 360mg single-dose cohort (n=4) in the BEACON trial. Preliminary results from doses up to 240mg are expected by January 2025, with findings from the 360mg group anticipated in the first half of 2025.

Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria market.

Download our free sample page report on Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria pipeline insights

Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Emerging Drugs



CMAB007: Taizhou Mabtech Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Barzolvolimab: Celldex Therapeutics AK006: Allakos

Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Companies

Around 15 or more major companies are actively involved in developing treatments for Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria, with Taizhou Mabtech Pharmaceutical leading the way with a drug candidate currently in the most advanced stage of development-Phase III.

DelveInsight's report covers around 20+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Therapies and Key Companies: Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Clinical Trials and advancements

Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Assessment by Product Type

. Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria By Stage

. Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Assessment by Route of Administration

. Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Assessment by Molecule Type

Download Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Sample report to know in detail about the Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria treatment market @ Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Current Treatment Patterns

4. Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Discontinued Products

13. Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Product Profiles

14. Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Key Companies

15. Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Unmet Needs

18. Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Future Perspectives

19. Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Pipeline Reports Offerings

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.