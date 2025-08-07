Empowering Women Through The Power Of The Pause: Revised Book Tackles America's #1 Killer With Heart, Science, And Soul

Columbia, MD - In her second revised and updated edition of The Pause to Relax: A Woman's Guide to Robust Heart Health, author, massage therapist, and former jockey Linda Penkala delivers a timely and heartfelt message, backed by science: women must pause and slow down, literally; to save their lives.

With cardiovascular disease now claiming more women's lives than all forms of cancer combined, The Pause to Relax offers a compassionate and comprehensive guide to help women navigate the complexities of modern stress, lifestyle demands, and emotional health. This post-pandemic edition includes updated research, fresh insights, and actionable tools women can use to reclaim their wellness through the simple shifts in lifestyle choices including relaxation.

“Women are sprinting through life like racehorses,” says Penkala, who draws a compelling parallel between her high-stakes career in thoroughbred racing and her holistic outreach in heart health.“But even the best athletes need rest. This book is a wake-up call to take the reins of our health before it's too late.”

Penkala shares personal experiences with Atrial Fibrillation, expert health and wellness insights, and her signature framework, The Nine Pillars of Heart Disease Prevention, making this a must-read for women of all ages. Penkala's emphasis on holistic wellness aligns perfectly with the mission of The American Institute of Stress and leading wellness experts, and offers a vital blend of inspiration, science, and practical self-care strategies.

The Pause to Relax is available now wherever books are sold, in paperback, hardcover, or eBook format.