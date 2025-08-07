Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) Builds Global Momentum In Circular Textiles W/ Twisttm More Stocks Inside

Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) after debuting Twist is gaining significant traction among global apparel brands. Recent industry channel checks confirm that Loop is engaged in advanced discussions with major players in fashion, sportswear, and home textiles. These brands are increasingly prioritizing traceable, circular materials -and Twist stands out for its premium performance and verifiable sustainability.

PET plastic, the core material behind Twist, is widely used because it's lightweight, durable, shatter-resistant, and food-safe . It is also highly recyclable and can be transformed into new containers, textiles, and industrial products. However, conventional recycling methods often degrade quality or rely on fossil fuels. Loop's advanced technology avoids those limitations by restoring PET to its original molecular state-allowing it to be reused infinitely without degradation .

Twist is already being produced at Loop's Terrebonne facility , and larger-scale manufacturing is slated to begin in 2026 at the Infinite Loop India plant . This joint venture is designed to meet global demand from apparel manufacturers seeking to meet climate goals while maintaining product performance.“Our pipeline is strong,” said Catino.“Brands are eager for sustainable solutions that don't compromise on quality-and Twist checks every box.”

