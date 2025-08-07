Latin America's Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Set To Reach $597.2 Million By 2034, Driven By Cancer Genomics And Personalized Medicine
|
Segment
|
Dominant Category
|
Application
|
Oncology (cancer diagnostics)
|
Offering
|
Services (sequencing-as-a-service)
|
Technology
|
Reversible Terminator Sequencing (RTS)
|
End Users
|
Academic & Research Institutes
|
Geography
|
Brazil (market leader), followed by Mexico
|
Testing Source
|
Outsourced NGS testing (vs. in-house)
Market Challenges
Despite robust growth, challenges persist:
High testing costs remain a barrier, particularly in low-income areas.
Limited skilled workforce in bioinformatics and NGS interpretation.
Slow regulatory approvals and fragmented healthcare systems.
However, the increasing affordability of sequencing, mobile platforms like Oxford Nanopore's MinION, and growing training initiatives are addressing many of these limitations.
Competitive Landscape
The Latin America NGS market features a mix of global leaders and regional innovators:
Illumina dominates with high-throughput platforms (NovaSeq, MiSeq) and extensive reagent offerings.
Thermo Fisher Scientific holds strong with its Ion Torrent systems and clinical diagnostic kits.
Pacific Biosciences is gaining attention with HiFi long-read sequencing for complex genome assembly.
Oxford Nanopore stands out for real-time, portable DNA/RNA sequencing-ideal for field use and decentralized research.
Future Outlook
The future of NGS in Latin America is tied to the integration of genomics into mainstream healthcare. Over the next decade, BIS Research anticipates:
A significant rise in public health sequencing initiatives (e.g., pathogen surveillance).
Deeper use of NGS in reproductive health, rare diseases, and neurology.
Emergence of genomic diagnostics companies native to Latin America.
With strong regional momentum and increasing international collaboration, Latin America is on track to become a significant contributor to global genomic innovation.
