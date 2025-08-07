Latin America's Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Set To Reach $597.2 Million By 2034, Driven By Cancer Genomics And Personalized Medicine

According to BIS Research, the Latin America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is entering a transformative phase, poised to grow from $268.04 million in 2024 to $597.20 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.34% over the forecast period. This surge reflects the region's intensifying focus on precision medicine, cancer diagnostics, and the expansion of localized genomics infrastructure.

NGS, a critical tool for decoding the human genome, is fast becoming indispensable in clinical diagnostics, infectious disease surveillance, and pharmacogenomics across Latin America. Major economies like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are leading the charge with significant investments in healthcare innovation, research collaborations, and genomics-based public health initiatives.

Market Drivers: Rising Disease Burden and Genomic Adoption

The expanding burden of diseases, particularly cancer, is a central force propelling the Latin America NGS market. With cancer rates rising steadily across the region, healthcare systems are increasingly integrating NGS technologies for tumor profiling, mutation detection, and therapeutic targeting.

“Latin America is embracing NGS not just as a research tool, but as a cornerstone of clinical practice,” said a BIS Research Principal Analyst.“Its role in oncology and infectious disease diagnostics is revolutionizing healthcare outcomes and enabling more personalized, effective treatments.”

Key drivers include:



Growing adoption of personalized medicine.

Expanding oncology-based NGS testing.

Use of NGS in infectious disease research, including COVID-19 and HBV. Investments in local genomic infrastructure and training programs.

Technology Trends and Infrastructure Growth

Reversible terminator sequencing (RTS)-the backbone of leading platforms like Illumina's-dominates the region due to its high accuracy and scalability. Other technologies such as Ion Torrent, Single Molecule Real-Time (SMRT), and Oxford Nanopore are also gaining traction, particularly in academic and field-based research.

The region's NGS infrastructure is expanding steadily:



The number of installed NGS instruments is forecasted to rise from 2,244 units in 2023 to 4,179 by 2034.

NGS testing volumes are projected to increase nearly 4x, from 111,200 tests in 2023 to 405,300 by 2034. Brazil and Mexico are emerging as regional genomics hubs due to their strong R&D ecosystems and public-private partnerships.

Strategic Collaborations and Localized Genomics

Government-supported genomics initiatives, such as the CABANA project, are strengthening regional bioinformatics capabilities. Moreover, partnerships with global leaders-Illumina, Thermo Fisher, BGI Genomics, MGI Tech, and Lifebit-are helping bridge the technology gap and improve access to sequencing technologies.

The development of regional genomic databases is a major opportunity area. These databases will enhance the accuracy of variant classification and unlock deeper insights into Latin America's genetically diverse populations.

Market Segmentation Highlights