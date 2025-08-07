Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Latin America's Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Set To Reach $597.2 Million By 2034, Driven By Cancer Genomics And Personalized Medicine


2025-08-07 03:06:27
(MENAFN- GetNews)


"The Latin America NGS market, valued at $268.04 million in 2024, is projected to reach $597.20 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.34% over the 2024–2034 forecast period. With 169 pages, 7 tables, and 109 figures, the report offers deep insights into the region's expanding genomic landscape, driven by personalized medicine, oncology advancements, and infrastructure development. The base year for analysis is 2023."The Latin America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is projected to grow from $268.04 million in 2024 to $597.2 million by 2034, driven by rising cancer rates, personalized medicine adoption, and expanding genomic infrastructure. Brazil and Mexico lead in testing volume, while key players like Illumina and Thermo Fisher drive innovation.

According to BIS Research, the Latin America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is entering a transformative phase, poised to grow from $268.04 million in 2024 to $597.20 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.34% over the forecast period. This surge reflects the region's intensifying focus on precision medicine, cancer diagnostics, and the expansion of localized genomics infrastructure.

NGS, a critical tool for decoding the human genome, is fast becoming indispensable in clinical diagnostics, infectious disease surveillance, and pharmacogenomics across Latin America. Major economies like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are leading the charge with significant investments in healthcare innovation, research collaborations, and genomics-based public health initiatives.

Market Drivers: Rising Disease Burden and Genomic Adoption

The expanding burden of diseases, particularly cancer, is a central force propelling the Latin America NGS market. With cancer rates rising steadily across the region, healthcare systems are increasingly integrating NGS technologies for tumor profiling, mutation detection, and therapeutic targeting.

“Latin America is embracing NGS not just as a research tool, but as a cornerstone of clinical practice,” said a BIS Research Principal Analyst.“Its role in oncology and infectious disease diagnostics is revolutionizing healthcare outcomes and enabling more personalized, effective treatments.”

Key drivers include:

  • Growing adoption of personalized medicine.

  • Expanding oncology-based NGS testing.

  • Use of NGS in infectious disease research, including COVID-19 and HBV.

  • Investments in local genomic infrastructure and training programs.

Request a Sample for Latin America NGS Market - A Global and Regional Analysis 2024-2034

Technology Trends and Infrastructure Growth

Reversible terminator sequencing (RTS)-the backbone of leading platforms like Illumina's-dominates the region due to its high accuracy and scalability. Other technologies such as Ion Torrent, Single Molecule Real-Time (SMRT), and Oxford Nanopore are also gaining traction, particularly in academic and field-based research.

The region's NGS infrastructure is expanding steadily:

  • The number of installed NGS instruments is forecasted to rise from 2,244 units in 2023 to 4,179 by 2034.

  • NGS testing volumes are projected to increase nearly 4x, from 111,200 tests in 2023 to 405,300 by 2034.

  • Brazil and Mexico are emerging as regional genomics hubs due to their strong R&D ecosystems and public-private partnerships.

Strategic Collaborations and Localized Genomics

Government-supported genomics initiatives, such as the CABANA project, are strengthening regional bioinformatics capabilities. Moreover, partnerships with global leaders-Illumina, Thermo Fisher, BGI Genomics, MGI Tech, and Lifebit-are helping bridge the technology gap and improve access to sequencing technologies.

The development of regional genomic databases is a major opportunity area. These databases will enhance the accuracy of variant classification and unlock deeper insights into Latin America's genetically diverse populations.

Market Segmentation Highlights

Segment

Dominant Category

Application

Oncology (cancer diagnostics)

Offering

Services (sequencing-as-a-service)

Technology

Reversible Terminator Sequencing (RTS)

End Users

Academic & Research Institutes

Geography

Brazil (market leader), followed by Mexico

Testing Source

Outsourced NGS testing (vs. in-house)

Market Challenges

Despite robust growth, challenges persist:

  • High testing costs remain a barrier, particularly in low-income areas.

  • Limited skilled workforce in bioinformatics and NGS interpretation.

  • Slow regulatory approvals and fragmented healthcare systems.

However, the increasing affordability of sequencing, mobile platforms like Oxford Nanopore's MinION, and growing training initiatives are addressing many of these limitations.

Competitive Landscape

The Latin America NGS market features a mix of global leaders and regional innovators:

  • Illumina dominates with high-throughput platforms (NovaSeq, MiSeq) and extensive reagent offerings.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific holds strong with its Ion Torrent systems and clinical diagnostic kits.

  • Pacific Biosciences is gaining attention with HiFi long-read sequencing for complex genome assembly.

  • Oxford Nanopore stands out for real-time, portable DNA/RNA sequencing-ideal for field use and decentralized research.

Visit Here for Access Of TOC

Future Outlook

The future of NGS in Latin America is tied to the integration of genomics into mainstream healthcare. Over the next decade, BIS Research anticipates:

  • A significant rise in public health sequencing initiatives (e.g., pathogen surveillance).

  • Deeper use of NGS in reproductive health, rare diseases, and neurology.

  • Emergence of genomic diagnostics companies native to Latin America.

With strong regional momentum and increasing international collaboration, Latin America is on track to become a significant contributor to global genomic innovation.

About BIS Research

BIS Research, recognized as a top market research company, specializes in market research reports and advisory services focused on deep technology and emerging trends that are poised to disrupt key industrial markets. Annually, we publish over 200 market intelligence reports across various deep technology verticals.

Our insights support leaders across industries in making informed decisions based on deep market analysis, competitive intelligence, and strategic forecasting. We work closely with innovation-driven stakeholders across data centers, energy & Power, healthcare, and more. We help businesses stay ahead with in-depth reports, custom research , and go-to-market strategies tailored to your goals.

MENAFN07082025003238003268ID1109900340

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search