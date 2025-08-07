KLING AI Showcased Innovations At WAIC 2025, Now Serving Over 20,000 Enterprise Clients And Developers Worldwide​

MENAFN - GetNews)KLING AI, the world leading Artificial Intelligence video generation model developed by Kuaishou Technology, hosted a dedicated forum“Year One of GenAI: From Innovation to Application” during the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), highlighting its significant traction in the enterprise market.

At the forum, Li Yang, Head of Product and Operations at KLING AI, revealed a surge in business enterprise adoption since the launch of KLING AI 2.0 in April 2025. To date, more than 20,000 enterprise clients and developers globally have integrated KLING AI's API, forming an ecosystem spanning 149 countries and regions.

​​KLING AI's Enterprise Clients Ecosystem: Global Reach Expands Across Industries

Based on its world-leading video generation and comprehension technology, KLING AI has become a premier solution in the enterprise market. Notable global corporations utilizing KLING AI include:Xiaomi, Baidu, BlueFocus Intelligent Communications Group, Freepik, Lovart, fal, Replicate, 37 Interactive Entertainment, 4399, and Beijing Television. These clients represent diverse industries, including professional creative platforms, advertising and marketing, film and animation, game development, and smart devices.

Joaquín Cuenca Abela, CEO of Freepik, the globally renowned creative asset platform, stated in his speech,“We have integrated more than ten different generative artificial intelligence models, and videos created with KLING AI exceed all others combined.”

Joaquín attributed this preference to KLING AI's exceptional performance, highlighting three key advantages: rapid video generation, precise prompt following, and exceptional camera control.​“Partnering with KLING AI has empowered us to better serve customers across multiple sectors, including luxury, advertising, and marketing.”

Freepik CEO Joaquín Cuenca Abela Delivers Keynote Address​

Emphasizing KLING AI's role in supporting innovative enterprises, Gorkem Yurtseven, CTO of fal, a leading generative AI model platform, noted that through its collaboration with KLING AI, fal serves users primarily in the US and Europe across scenarios like e-commerce, advertising, and design, adding“Our clients include renowned large companies as well as AI startups.”

To date, over 20,000 enterprise clients and developers globally have integrated KLING AI's API interface. The ecosystem continues to expand rapidly, now covering 149 countries and regions worldwide. KLING AI is also actively transforming multiple industries including advertising & marketing, professional content creation, and entertainment production.

​​Empowering Industries: GenAI Drives Efficiency Gains​​

Gaikun, Senior Vice President of Kuaishou Technology and Head of KLING AI and the Community Science Department, outlined key trends in his opening remarks:“As video generation technology advances quickly, two key trends emerge: generative models will keep improving output quality significantly, and control over video creation will see ongoing breakthroughs. These technological improvements will open up more possibilities and opportunities for industry applications level. Generative AI signifies more than just technological innovation; it fundamentally transforms entire industries relationships.” He emphasized that industries built on video content stand to benefit from increased efficiency and reduced costs. This trend has yielded tangible results for early adopters.

​​Panel Discussion

​​Pan Fei, CEO of BlueFocus Intelligent Communications Group, an early adopter of GenAI in marketing, discussed their partnership with KLING AI:“We use KLING AI to produce approximately 20,000 to 30,000 high-quality, cinematic-grade videos monthly. We expect this number to keep rising.” Pan Fei mentioned that KLING AI has advanced to solving core business problems for clients by generating high-quality, cinematic-grade content that is essential for brands.“We clearly see KLING AI's unique advantage in producing premium content. A key strength is its ability to generate content with Chinese elements and scenarios – truly unmatched, which we consider a core competency.”

In the design sector, Chen Zhibo, CTO of Lovart, the world's first company focusing on agent applications for design, commented on lowering barriers:“Lovart aims to reduce the barrier to entry for users utilizing AIGC, enabling individuals with less professional backgrounds to create previously unimaginable professional-grade works like visual designs, posters, and storyboards.” To achieve this goal, integrating key models across the sector is essential.“KLING AI's usage volume is undoubtedly among the highest. Users directly choose KLING AI as their premier creative tool and give highly positive feedback on their creations.” Chen Zhibo explained that this feedback is captured and learned, increasing the likelihood of selecting KLING AI within their task planning workflows.“This provides an objective, quantifiable measure of KLING AI's superior quality in both video and image generation.”

Beyond supporting tech platforms and specialized agencies, KLING AI, driven by its industry-leading product capabilities and vibrant creator ecosystem, is quickly expanding in the core area of brand marketing. KLING AI has also formed collaborations with major brands such as Yili, vivo, Lenovo, Chow Tai Fook, Mars Wrigley, and Tsingtao Brewery, taking on diverse commercial ventures and achieving significant results in real-world business applications.

These partnerships span multiple dimensions, robustly validating the immense potential and commercial value of generative AI in brand marketing.“KLING AI is actively building deep collaborations across various industries, offering partners more personalized, tailored solutions to support their intelligent transformation,” said Gai Kun.“We see KLING AI not just as a powerful productivity tool but also as a platform that fosters creativity, connects people, and enhances experiences.”