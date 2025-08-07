Break From Alcohol Program Founder Transforms Personal Loss Into Mission Of Hope And Renewal Amid Rising Alcohol Dependency

MENAFN - GetNews)Amid rising concerns about alcohol dependency affecting millions, Ross King, founder of the neuroscience-based transformative "Break from Alcohol" program, has channeled profound personal loss into a powerful mission of renewal and empowerment. After losing both elder brothers, Kevin King and Neil C. King, to cancer at the young age of 65 years old, Ross dedicated himself to supporting others struggling with alcohol addiction, crafting a structured path toward genuine self-discovery and lasting sobriety.

Recent CDC reports indicate that excessive alcohol use contributes to over 178,000 deaths annually in the United States (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2022). Ross candidly shares his own silent battle with alcohol dependency, which intensified over the years due to the pressures of entrepreneurship, fatherhood, and the ongoing pursuit of mental health and wellness.

A pivotal turning point occurred when Ross read his brother Kevin's poignant poem, shared at Kevin's memorial service, titled "Real Treasure":

"It's funny that pirates are dashing around searching for treasure, never realizing the real treasure is the fond memories they are creating."

These profound words shifted Ross's perspective, highlighting the urgency of embracing the present and living authentically. Driven by newfound clarity, Ross courageously adopted an alcohol-free lifestyle and pursued extensive training, earning professional certifications in Neuro-linguistic Programming and sobriety coaching. This commitment led to the creation of the comprehensive "Break from Alcohol" program, empowering numerous individuals to overcome dependency, reclaim their health, and rediscover their true selves.

The recent passing of Ross's other brother, Neil C. King, a key contributor to the Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage by The Wall Street Journal on the September 11 attacks and acclaimed author of American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal, provided further inspiration. Ross cites a transformative quote from Neil's book:“Do not let the world form you. Do not conform to it. Instead, transform yourself through a renewing of your mind.”

Recognizing profound parallels between Neil's journey of renewal and his own, Ross developed the innovative True Self Reset Model, now fully integrated into the "Break from Alcohol" program. This unique model offers participants a structured, compassionate approach, guiding them through deep self-reflection and actionable strategies for discovering their truest selves, and creating lasting behavioral change.

"The strength and courage I witnessed in my brothers inspire me daily," Ross explains. "If my journey helps even one person reclaim their authenticity, the struggles will have found their purpose."

Participants have reported remarkable outcomes, including renewed relationships, improved mental and physical health, and a profound sense of purpose. "Ross's approach is uniquely compassionate and effective," says one participant. "It's not just sobriety coaching; it's about completely rediscovering your true desires and compassionately living an authentic, alcohol-free lifestyle."

Ross King's deeply human story, rooted in resilience and renewal, offers powerful insights and genuine hope amid escalating alcohol dependency nationwide.

