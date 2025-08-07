Vascular Access Device Market To Reach $9.05 Billion By 2030: Strategic Opportunities

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Prominent players in the Vascular access device market include, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), AngioDynamics, Inc. (US), Medtronic (Ireland)"Browse 664 market data Tables and 64 Figures spread through 460 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Vascular Access Devices Market by Type (Central (PICC, Tunneled, Non-Tunnled, Port (Conventional, Power)), Peripheral (Venous (PIVC, Midline), Arterial) Intraosseous Device), Route of Insertion (IV, SC, IO), Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2030

The vascular access device (VAD) market is undergoing a transformative shift, projected to grow from USD 5.99 billion in 2024 to USD 9.05 billion by 2030 , at a CAGR of 7.1% . This growth is not just about numbers-it represents a significant strategic opportunity for healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and investors looking to capitalize on a market critical to modern patient care.

As the demand for long-term intravenous therapies, oncology treatments, and chronic disease management increases globally, vascular access devices have become indispensable. These devices-including central venous catheters, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), implantable ports, and peripheral IV catheters -enable efficient delivery of medications, nutrients, and diagnostic agents.

What's Driving Market Growth?

Aging populations and increasing chronic disease incidence (e.g., cancer, kidney failure) have amplified the need for long-term IV access solutions.Expanding hospital networks and public-private partnerships in regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are driving product adoption and expanding vendor opportunities.Companies are actively investing inwith anti-infective coatings, pressure injectability, and smart integration capabilities.

Key Market Leaders and Their Strategic Moves

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) – Dominance Through Scale and Innovation

BD has cemented its position as a global leader by leveraging its broad product portfolio and global reach across 61 countries . Through its BD Medical and BD Interventional units, the company provides PICCs, CVCs, dialysis catheters, and implantable ports -addressing both acute and chronic care needs.

Teleflex Incorporated – R&D-Fueled Global Expansion

Teleflex's ARROW-branded vascular access devices are recognized for innovation. The company invested USD 154.4 million in R&D in FY 2023 and has made strategic product launches-such as the Arrowg+ard Blue Plus Catheter -tailored to EMEA markets.

ICU Medical – Portfolio Diversification and Strategic Acquisitions

With a comprehensive offering that includes CVCs, IV catheters, intraosseous needles, and needle-free connectors , ICU Medical has built a reputation for regulatory compliance and quality. Its 2022 acquisition of Smiths Medical expanded its vascular access portfolio and market reach.

Market Outlook: Where the Opportunities Lie

For decision-makers in the medical device , hospital procurement , and investment sectors, this market represents a high-yield, low-volatility growth segment.



Innovation-Led Differentiation : Companies that integrate infection prevention, data capture, and patient-centric design into their products will command premium pricing and loyalty.

Regional Expansion : Opportunities abound in APAC and Middle Eastern markets , where healthcare reform and infrastructure investments are accelerating. Partnership Potential : Strategic collaborations between device manufacturers and healthcare providers can reduce development costs and improve patient outcomes.

Final Thought for C-Level Executives

The vascular access device market offers more than clinical utility-it's a strategic growth engine for companies that prioritize innovation, market responsiveness, and global scalability . C-suite leaders must view this sector not merely as a product category but as a platform for long-term value creation and healthcare impact .

