The Breakthrough Experience Event Hosted By Formula EQ And Its Founder, Preston Weekes Will Empower Attendees To Reclaim Their Personal Power Through Neuroscience And Emotional Intelligence.

Phoenix, AZ - The Breakthrough Experience, hosted by Formula EQ, is returning this fall with a powerful mission: to help people stop fighting the emotional patterns that hold them back-and surrender into their highest potential.

Held at Arizona Studios in Phoenix, this 2-day immersive event brings together experts in neuroscience , psychology , and human transformation for a life-changing journey that addresses trauma, stress, self-limiting beliefs, and the power we unknowingly give away.

Featured speakers include Eldin Hasa , international breathwork facilitator and emotional resilience expert, and Preston Weekes , high-performance strategist and founder of Formula EQ. Together, they will lead attendees through proven methods for healing and transformation including guided breathwork, emotional mastery tools, somatic release, mindset rewiring, and breakthrough group exercises.

"Surrender isn't about giving up," says Preston Weekes, co-creator of the event. "It's about letting go of the resistance, the control, and the stories that have kept us stuck for too long. This is your chance to reclaim the power you've given away and reset your nervous system at the core level," Preston Weekes added.

Participants can expect a highly experiential format that combines cutting-edge science with real-world breakthroughs. With curated tools and exercises, each person will learn how to identify "power leaks" - moments when we allow others or past experiences to hijack our emotions, productivity, and confidence.

The event takes place September 27–28, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM each day. To reserve your spot, visit FormulaEQ/az-event . Limited seats are available to ensure a personalized, deep-dive experience.

For those ready to stop surviving and start expanding, The Breakthrough Experience offers a proven path to inner peace, power, and personal clarity.

