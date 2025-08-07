Burn Pain Market: Epidemiology, Therapies, Companies, Delveinsight Johnson & Johnson, Mankind Pharma, Perrigo Company PLC, Pfizer Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Trio Li

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Burn Pain Market"In 2023, the treated incident cases of burns requiring pain management therapies in the US was estimated to be around 0.4 million cases, which is expected to change for the study period of 2020–2034.

Burn Pain emerging therapies are expected to boost the Burn Pain Market in the upcoming years.

DelveInsight has launched a new report on "Burn Pain - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” that delivers an in-depth understanding of the Burn Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Burn Pain market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Burn Pain Market Report:



The United States leads the 7MM countries in both the number of treated incident cases of burn pain and overall market share, a position it is expected to maintain throughout the 2025–2034 forecast period.

Males exhibit a higher incidence of burn pain than females across these countries, primarily due to occupational exposure in high-risk jobs such as firefighting and industrial labor.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, flame-related incidents are the most common cause of burns in the U.S., outpacing other sources like contact, scald, electrical, and chemical burns. In 2023, the U.S. reported over 2 million new burn cases, a figure projected to increase by 2034.

Approximately 0.4 million of these required pain management therapies. Gender-wise, male burn cases were more prevalent, with about 0.29 million cases compared to 0.26 million in females. Etiology-wise, flame burns remain the most significant contributor to burn pain across the 7MM. In terms of severity, Second-Degree burns are the most frequently reported, surpassing First-, Third-Degree, and unspecified burns-likely due to their deeper tissue damage and higher risk of complications. Key players working to enhance burn pain treatment options include Johnson & Johnson, Mankind Pharma, Perrigo, Pfizer, Smith & Nephew, Sun Pharma, Trio Lifescience, 3M, Cardinal Health, Cipla, ConvaTec, DeRoyal Industries, and others.

Key benefits of the Burn Pain market report:

Burn Pain market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Burn Pain Epidemiology and Burn Pain market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

The Burn Pain market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

Burn Pain market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Burn Pain market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Burn Pain market.

Burn Pain Overview

Burns are injuries to the skin or other tissues caused by various external factors such as heat, chemicals, electricity, radiation, or friction. The resulting pain stems from damage to peripheral sensory nerves and the body's inflammatory response, often leading to a combination of persistent background pain and acute pain during medical procedures.

The symptoms depend on the severity of the burn: first-degree burns usually cause redness and discomfort; second-degree burns involve swelling and skin discoloration; and third-degree burns result in extensive tissue damage, numbness, and loss of sensation due to nerve destruction.

Beyond the localized damage, burn injuries can also trigger systemic complications, affecting overall organ function. These injuries carry significant physical, psychological, and socioeconomic consequences and often require coordinated, multidisciplinary care to manage symptoms, prevent further complications, and support long-term recovery.

Burn Pain Market Outlook

Burn pain is often severe and long-lasting, making its management particularly challenging due to its complex nature. The primary objectives of burn pain treatment are to alleviate discomfort safely and effectively, minimize complications, preserve physical function, and improve the patient's overall quality of life.

Initial treatment typically includes the use of strong opioids and local anesthetics for acute pain, followed by a gradual shift to oral opioids and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) as the pain lessens. A multimodal analgesic strategy is crucial, combining different medications to optimize relief while minimizing side effects, with ongoing assessment and dosage adjustments tailored to each patient.

In addition to pharmacological treatments, comprehensive care involves a multidisciplinary team-including psychologists, physical therapists, and pain specialists-to address both the physical and emotional effects of burn injuries.

Currently, the market relies heavily on off-label treatments, and there are few therapies in the development pipeline. This creates a significant opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to innovate and introduce novel therapies with unique mechanisms of action, offering more effective and user-friendly solutions for managing burn pain.

There are currently no approved therapies available in the U.S. specifically for burn pain treatment, presenting a significant opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to invest in and advance therapeutic innovations in this space. In contrast, Penthrox, developed by Medical Developments International, has recently gained approval in regions such as Europe, Latin America, and South Africa for providing emergency relief of moderate to severe trauma-related pain in conscious adult patients.

Considering the present market scenario-characterized by the prevalent use of off-label drugs and a limited pipeline of effective burn pain treatments-there is a substantial opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to invest in research aimed at creating innovative therapies. By developing drugs with novel mechanisms of action, companies can address the unmet needs of burn pain patients and offer more targeted, effective, and user-friendly treatment options.

Scope of the Burn Pain Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Burn Pain Companies: Johnson & Johnson, Mankind Pharma, Perrigo Company PLC, Pfizer Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Trio Lifescience Pvt. Ltd, 3M, Cardinal Health, Cipla Limited, ConvaTec Group PLC, DeRoyal Industries Inc., and others

Burn Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Burn Pain current marketed and Burn Pain emerging therapies

Burn Pain Market Dynamics: Burn Pain market drivers and Burn Pain market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Burn Pain Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Burn Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

