Fia University Strengthens Sustainability Expertise With Appointment Of DR Madeleine ORR

FIA President Ben Sulayem welcomes globally recognised academic in move boosting Federation's expertise in field of environmental sustainability

Dubai, UAE, 7th August, 2025: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the F�d�ration Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, has welcomed the appointment of Dr. Madeleine Orr as Visiting Professor at the FIA University.

A globally recognised academic working at the intersection of sport and climate change, Dr. Orr's appointment bolsters the Federation's expertise in the field of environmental sustainability and furthers the FIA's commitment to improve sustainable practices across motor sport and mobility.

Dr. Orr brings deep interdisciplinary expertise, with a PhD in Kinesiology (emphasis in Sport Management), Master's degrees in both Natural Resource Science and International Event Management, and a strong record of published research and industry engagement.

She has been recognised by Forbes 30 Under 30, Corporate Knights, and other international organisations for her contributions to sustainability and sport. Her recently published book, WARMING UP, examines how climate change is impacting sport, and how the sports world can fight back.

This appointment reflects the FIA's commitment to drive innovation and data-led thought leadership in sustainability, not only within sport but also across the wider automotive industry.

Dr. Orr's role will support the development of high-impact research, cross-sector collaboration, and academic excellence at the FIA, benefiting both arms of its global mission.

As Visiting Professor, Dr. Orr's responsibilities include conducting scholarly research, contributing to curriculum development, mentoring students, advising on research methodologies and representing the FIA University in academic and industry events.

Two initial projects she is working on are focused on the climate impact to the World Rally Championship, and examining how to reduce emissions related to race calendars. Her work will not only enhance the FIA's sustainability expertise but also reinforce the FIA University as a global hub for thought leadership.

The FIA University is the global leader in the accreditation, education and research of world motorsport and mobility. Its cutting-edge research informs public policy and strategy across sport and automotive industries, and serves as a vital resource for FIA Member Clubs around the world.

It is supported by the FIA Foundation, the independent charitable arm of the FIA. In 2024, over 250 participants, including Race Directors, Stewards and senior executives, graduated in specialist training programmes spanning sport governance through to advanced leadership.

The University also sponsors six scholarship places for research in online abuse in sport at Dublin City University, as part the FIA's flagship United Against Online Abuse campaign which was awarded £400,000 by the EU's Erasmus+ Programme from 2025-2027.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “Improving sustainable practices across sport and mobility is an absolute priority for all of us at the FIA. Dr. Orr's appointment strengthens the Federation's expertise and leadership in this field, elevates the FIA University's capabilities, and enables us to build on progress to date. I am excited to work with Dr. Orr to push the boundaries of what we can achieve.”

Dr. Madeleine Orr commented: “I'm honoured to join FIA University as a Visiting Professor. Sport is not only a powerful platform for entertainment - it's a cultural force that can drive innovative solutions for complex challenges, including climate change. I look forward to advancing the FIA's leadership in sustainability through research, education, and meaningful collaboration across sport and mobility.”

Willem Groenewald, FIA Secretary General for Mobility and Sustainability, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Madeleine Orr to FIA University as Visiting Professor. Her data-led approach and specialist expertise in climate action will drive sustainable progress across motor sport and the wider automotive ecosystem.”

