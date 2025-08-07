Chris Auffenberg Announces Limited-Time Ford Sales Event With Zero Percent APR And More

Eligible customers can take advantage of 0% APR financing for a limited term on select new Ford models. This special financing offer is available through Ford Credit to qualified buyers and presents a significant opportunity to save on interest over the life of the loan.

$0 Down Payment Required

To make new vehicle ownership even easier, Chris Auffenberg is offering $0 down payment on qualifying purchases during this event. This allows buyers to finance their new vehicle without an upfront cash investment, subject to credit approval.

No Payments for Up to 90 Days

In addition to low financing and no down payment, buyers can also benefit from no monthly payments for up to 90 days on select Ford vehicles. This deferred payment option provides financial flexibility and breathing room for new owners at the beginning of their ownership experience.

Complimentary 2-Year Maintenance Plan Included

All eligible new retail purchases completed during the promotional period will also include a complimentary 2-year maintenance plan. This maintenance package covers essential scheduled services and adds peace of mind to every drive.

Offer Valid Through September 2, 2025

To qualify for this special financing offer, customers must place a new retail delivery by September 2, 2025. Vehicle selection may be limited, and availability will vary by model and location. The promotion excludes taxes, title, and license fees.

About Chris Auffenberg

Chris Auffenberg operates a network of trusted dealerships offering exceptional customer service and a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles. With a reputation built on transparency, value, and dedication, the Chris Auffenberg team remains committed to helping customers throughout Missouri and the surrounding region find the vehicle that fits their lifestyle and budget.

Chris Auffenberg family of dealerships offers locations in multiple cities with brands including Ford, Lincoln, Kia, Hyundai, Buick, and more.

SOURCE Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships