Ashore Resort & Beach Club Unveils Seasonal Lineup Of Coastal Dining, Beachfront Fun, And Live Entertainment

Guests and locals invited to enjoy live music, themed parties, award-winning wine experiences, and laid-back luxury on the sand

OCEAN CITY, Md., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Located along a prime stretch of Ocean City's shoreline, Ashore Resort & Beach Club is a 250-room oceanfront resort offering guests a fresh take on the classic beach getaway. Following a recent transformation, the resort blends elevated coastal design with approachable, laid-back charm – welcoming travelers, families, and locals alike with five distinct dining concepts, lively beachfront programming, and direct access to the sand.

Now well into its summer season, the resort is buzzing with weekly events and seasonal offerings that range from live music and themed parties to oyster shucking, sommelier-led wine nights, and beachfront wellness experiences. Guests can expect a mix of curated programming and spontaneous moments, all designed to reflect the energy and spirit of Ocean City in the summer months.

The resort's seasonal programming invites both locals and travelers to enjoy:



Daily Live Music at Wahoo Beach Bar and The Tap Room: grab a Crush and enjoy the rhythm of summer all day and night.

Oyster Shucking Saturdays from 1–3PM at Wahoo Beach Bar: featuring fresh local oysters, cold drinks, and coastal vibes.

Wine Wednesdays at Tide Room : led by Sommelier Alina Horvath and spotlighting wines from the resort's 2025 Wine Spectator Award-winning list.

'Lei'd Back Beach Bash' Thursdays : an East Coast twist on a luau with poke bowls, tropical drinks, and beach beats. Beachfront Yoga & IV Recovery Treatments : wellness meets indulgence every weekend with guided classes and IV therapy by East Coast IVs.

A comprehensive list of seasonal happenings can be found here .

The resort will also be offering exclusive packages to complement major cultural moments in the city including:

Oceans Calling Festival (September 26-28) and Country Calling Festival (October 3-5): Maximize your festival enjoyment at Ashore Resort with a Hangover Brunch and Recovery IVs for two. Ashore will host after parties and thoughtful programming and pop-ups during both festivals.

Accommodations and Dining:

Ashore Resort features 250 fully renovated guest rooms and suites, including 15 spacious multi-room suites, designed to cater to individuals, families, and groups of all sizes. Guests can enjoy modern décor, plush bedding, and private balconies offering stunning beach views. Culinary enthusiasts will delight in the resort's five coastal-inspired restaurant concepts from Executive Chef Nathan Leonard:



Tide Room: Elevated coastal cuisine with floor-to-ceiling ocean views. Recently honored with a 2025 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its thoughtfully curated wine list and commitment to top-tier dining.

Wahoo Beach Bar: A laid-back beachfront venue with live bands, casual fare, and cocktails served in signature Ashore coconuts.

The Tap Room: A lively sports bar offering a late-night menu and a central spot to catch all the local games.

Ashore Things: A grab-and-go café serving gourmet coffee, locally inspired snacks, and light fare throughout the day. The Shore Deck: An indoor-outdoor beach club and social hub for coworking, cocktails, and relaxed lounging from morning to night.

Wedding, Meetings and Events:

Ashore Resort & Beach Club offers one of the only Ocean City destinations for beachfront weddings, making it a top choice for brides and grooms looking for a coastal affair. With 14 meeting rooms and 40,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor function spaces, Ashore Resort provides the perfect setting for any event, complemented by bespoke services and attention to detail. The Ballroom and picturesque Beachside Pavilion serve as ideal backdrops for memorable gatherings, such as wedding receptions, private beach parties and team building activities. For information on special events at Ashore, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Ashore Resort & Beach Club

