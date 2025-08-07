Pre-Orders Opened On August 6 For GRANBLUE FANTASY Siegfried Statue

GRANBLUE FANTASY Warding Black Dragon Siegfried

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "GRANBLUE FANTASY Siegfried" Statue. Pre-orders began August 6, 2025 (JST); release set for February 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We are proud to announce the release of a 1/6 scale statue of Siegfried from the smartphone RPG "Granblue Fantasy." Based on his uncap illustration, the statue recreates the dynamic composition of the original artwork while faithfully incorporating anatomical balance and weight into a three-dimensional form.Every detail-from the flowing hair to the intense expression-has been meticulously sculpted. The armor features mechanical-looking joints that suggest articulation or removal, while the cape is painted in carefully shaded hues of blue and purple to simulate lighting effects. The greatsword is finished with vivid crimson tones and sharp edges, staying true to the artwork's intent.The Deluxe version includes alternate head parts: Siegfried's calm face and his helm in undamaged form, along with the earlier version of the Black Dragon's Maws. Additionally, the DX Bonus Version comes with an exclusive full-face helmet part.Product Name:Concept Masterline GRANBLUE FANTASY Siegfried DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $849Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: February 2027Scale: 1/6H: 49cm W: 32cm D: 27cmWeight: 3.3kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Three (3) Swappable Heads (Broken Helm, Helm, True Face)・Two (2) Black Dragon's Maws (Before Uncap, After Uncap)・One (1) Swappable Head (Full Face Helm) [BONUS PART]Copyright:© Cygames, Inc.For more details, visit our online store .

