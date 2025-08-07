Moonpay Now Live In Mercury App

Mercury Beta is now live with MoonPay's on/off ramps and swaps, enabling access to decentralized trading on Hyperliquid

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Mercury, the mobile-first gateway to the Hyperliquid platform and the broader Hyper-EVM ecosystem. With the Mercury Beta officially launching today, users can now access seamless fiat-to-crypto functionality directly within the Mercury app, powered by MoonPay's trusted payment infrastructure.

Mercury users can now buy, sell, and swap crypto with ease, thanks to MoonPay's full suite of fiat on- and off-ramps. This partnership removes the barriers to entry for decentralized trading, enabling users to participate in the Hyperliquid ecosystem without needing to navigate external exchanges or bridge services.

MoonPay's integration brings instant fiat payment options to Mercury, including:



Apple Pay



Google Pay



PayPal



Venmo

Credit and debit cards

In addition, users can:



Deposit fiat instantly into the Mercury app via their preferred payment method



Withdraw crypto proceeds directly to supported bank cards

Swap digital assets effortlessly inside the app

"We're thrilled to have MoonPay as Mercury's official fiat on and off-ramp partner, making it easier than ever to onboard and trade assets on Hyperliquid," said Kyle Mack, Co-Founder of Mercury.

"Mercury is pushing the boundaries of what Hyperliquid trading can look like," added Ivan Soto-Wright, co-founder and CEO of MoonPay. "We're excited to support their vision and make crypto accessible, simple and intuitive for users everywhere."

Download Mercury and experience the future of Hyperliquid trading, all from your mobile wallet.

About MoonPay

MoonPay simplifies access to buy, sell and trade crypto using everyday payment methods like cards, Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo, while also providing simple tools to send, receive and manage stablecoins.

Whether you are new to digital money or a company exploring new ways to use it, MoonPay provides the trusted infrastructure to onboard users into the blockchain-based financial ecosystem safely and seamlessly.

With nearly 30 million customers and powering the infrastructure for nearly 500 companies across the decentralized economy, MoonPay is a key driver behind mainstream crypto adoption.

It is fully licensed in the U.S. and regulated in the UK, EU, Canada and Australia-and has been certified for its enterprise-grade security.

MoonPay is changing payments.

Contact: [email protected]

