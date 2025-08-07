Rural Voice Fourth Season To Cover Immigration, Health Care, Mental Health & Social Isolation And Tribal Rights In Rural Minnesota
"We're proud of how Rural Voice has grown into a platform that listens to and honors the lived experiences of Greater Minnesota," said Tim Penny, co-founder of Rural Voice and recent past president of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. "This season, we're engaging new communities and topics that reflect the changing landscape of rural life."
2025 Town Hall Schedule
-
September 3 – Cloquet
Tribal Rights
Fond du Lac Community College in the Commons/Atrium
Doors open at 5:00 p.m.
Discussion from 6:00–7:30 p.m. followed by a reception.
September 8 – Willmar
How Immigration Has Worked
Foxhole Brewhouse
Doors open at 5:00 p.m.
Discussion from 6:00–7:30 p.m. followed by a reception.
September 15 – Wadena
Mental Health and Social Isolation
Drastic Measures Brewing
Doors open at 5:00 p.m.
Discussion from 6:00–7:30 p.m. followed by a reception.
September 29 – Owatonna
Rural Healthcare and Mental Health
Mineral Springs Brewery
Doors open at 5:00 p.m.
Discussion from 6:00–7:30 p.m. followed by a reception.
"The Rural Voice conversations have revealed just how nuanced, thoughtful, and solution-oriented rural communities are," said Kerri Miller, co-founder of Rural Voice and host with Minnesota Public Radio. "Over the past three years, we've heard directly from people living rural experiences every day. It's not a stereotype. It's a dynamic, evolving chorus of perspectives that deserves to be heard. We are looking forward to our fourth upcoming season this September."
About Rural Voice
The Rural Voice series was launched in 2022 by former Minnesota U.S. Congressman Tim Penny, Kerri Miller, and Teresa McFarland with ongoing support from the Minnesota Initiative Foundations to foster civic engagement and elevate voices from across Greater Minnesota. Minnesota Public Radio, The Center for Rural Policy and Development, Cherry Road Media are partners of Rural Voice. Since its inception, the series has convened dozens of conversations in rural communities, focused on uncovering shared values and surfacing local solutions to statewide challenges.
To register for in-person events or view livestreams, visit
