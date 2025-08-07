Zaxbys Heats Up The West With First-Ever Location In Phoenix, Arizona

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In celebration of opening, on August 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. local time, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring opening remarks from Zaxbys Chief Operating Officer, Sharlene Smith, as well as franchisee owner and operator, Brian Nelson. The first 100 guests to visit the new Phoenix Zaxbys location will receive free Zaxbys for 6 months including fan-favorite items like 5 Chicken FingerzTM, the Big Zax Snak® Meal, Zaxbys Signature Sandwich, or Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries.* Additionally, guests are invited to enjoy Zaxbys fan-favorite menu items, a special 360° photo booth experience and selfie photo opps with Zaxbys props, a live DJ and spin the Zaxbys prize wheel for the chance to win prizes.

"Following the tremendous success of our Las Vegas opening, we're proud to announce Zaxbys newest location in Phoenix, Arizona," said Sharlene Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Zaxbys. "Thanks to the dedication of our franchise partners, Brian and Jessica Nelson, we're accelerating our growth out West and continuing to introduce the Zaxbys famous Fingerz and signature sauces to new fans across the country."

On the heels of a successful Zaxbys Las Vegas opening this past Spring, the brand is excited to bring its fan-favorite crispy Chicken FingerzTM, twelve signature sauces and full line-up of mouthwatering menu items to an entirely new Western market in Phoenix with an already vibrant and evolving food scene. Arizona marks the second new state entry for Zaxbys in 2025 as the brand continues to build awareness amongst new consumers and attract more franchisee partners. Zaxbys is on track to eclipse its 1,000th new store opening in 2025.

Spanning 3,000 square feet, the new Zaxbys is equipped with 56 seats for dine-in guests, as well as a dual drive-thru and curbside pickup door for expedited service. The new location's Modern Farmhouse design features prominent branding with Zaxbys signature colors, logo, and sauce medallions, as well as a cohesive brand story showcased through vibrant elements and sauce-inspired art. Customers may also order ahead online via zaxbys , through the Zaxbys app, and GrubHub for curbside pickup. The app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store . Ordering for delivery is also available directly through the app, as well as through DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats, and EZCater.

Zaxbys serves fresh, prepared-at-order Chicken FingerzTM and wings tossed in a variety of bold signature sauces, as well as wildly popular Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries , fan-favorite Fried Pickles and its iconic lineup of Zalads including Asian Zensation , Blue Zalad , The Cobb and The House . In the heat of the long summer nights out West, Zaxbys is cooling down the desert with its fan-favorite Handcrafted Milkshakes available in Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, and Birthday Cake, each topped with real whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry.

"We are thrilled to introduce Zaxbys to Arizona!" said Brian Nelson, Owner and Operator. "While we may represent a trusted national brand with craveable, high-quality chicken and sauces, we are truly just regular people, determined to bring smiles to our guest's faces and help create meaningful lasting memories with our food and hospitality at the center."

The Nelsons are working to open additional Zaxbys locations in Phoenix in the coming years. To help build this first location, they contracted local Contractor Marsh Development, Inc. The new restaurant is expected to provide up to 70 new employment opportunities. Interested applicants may visit workstream to apply for all available positions.

* Free Zaxbys for 6 months will be given to guest in the form of rotating weekly comp card offers.

**8/19/25 only at the Phoenix, Arizona grand opening event. Available to first 100 guests 16+ who purchase a Zaxby's meal in-store during the grand opening event. Limit 1 per household. No cash value. Not for resale and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Zaxby's reserves the right to modify, suspend, or terminate this offer at any time. Void where prohibited.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys® is committed to serving delicious Chicken FingerzTM, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxbys has over 980 locations in 19 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys or zaxbysfranchising .

