Keller Logistics Summit Brings Strategic Clarity To Supply Chain Planning For 2026

Across supply chain management, frustration is mounting. Forecasting missteps are increasing carrying costs and inventory waste. Shipment delays extend planning timeframes. AI tools help-but political shifts and supply shocks still blindside operations. To stay ahead in 2026, supply chain professionals need more than concepts , they need actionable insight and foresight tools.

Keller built this Summit to empower the logistics ecosystem including freight solutions and warehousing. No booths, no vendors-just expert-led sessions, new tools, and real dialogue to help supply chain leaders rebuild clarity and confidence.

The Four Voices Powering Your 2026 Roadmap will equip you with the mindset, strategy, and operational pivots required to plan smarter in uncertainty.

Jason Miller , Ph.D. – Professor of Supply Chain Management, Michigan State University. Jason's data-driven LinkedIn updates distill trucking economics and freight pattern signals into decision-ready insights-helping attendees translate volatility into informed strategy.

Scott Cornell – VP & National Practice Lead, Travelers Insurance. Scott leads global logistics risk from the front. With over $100M in cargo theft recoveries, he shares action plans that harden networks before disruption strikes.

Greg Lindsay Greg Lindsay – Senior Fellow, MIT, ASU Threatcasting Lab & Atlantic Council. Greg's macro perspective on AI, smart infrastructure, and urban planning frames where demand is headed and how supply chains should evolve alongside it.

Miguel Rodríguez García , Ph.D. – Research Scientist, MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics . Miguel leads MIT CTL's Warehouse of the Future initiative, offering case-based views on robotics, omnichannel logistics, and fulfillment innovation essential for future-ready warehousing.

Attendees will also gain hands-on learning through breakout workshops that provide tools for planning for 2026.



A first look at Keller's proprietary Yard Management System (YMS) designed to streamline yard operations and improve operational decision-making.

Legal strategy from Marc Blubaugh of Benesch Law, the pre-eminent transportation lawyer in North America, including supply contracts, compliance, and risk mitigation frameworks. An e-commerce environment case study with CollectU, showcasing omnichannel fulfillment strategies and technologies in action.

"This Summit reflects our dedication to supporting our people, our customers, and the broader logistics network-sharing thought leadership, tools, and perspectives that help supply chain professionals plan with confidence in 2026." Bryan Keller, President & CEO, Keller Logistics Group

This isn't just another conference. It's an opportunity to gain foresight, strategy frameworks, and solution tools in a focused, vendor-free environment. Space is limited by design. Register now and get ahead of peers who are still reacting.

EVENT DETAILS Defiance, Ohio, September 24, 2025 Designed for senior supply chain, logistics, procurement, and operations leaders in manufacturing, retail, warehousing, and e-commerce Register Here Register for Keller Summit

Media Contact: Chris Moen | Director of Marketing | Keller Logistics Group | [email protected]

Keller Logistics Group is a values-driven, family-owned full-service 3PL based in Defiance, Ohio. They blend robust Freight Solutions, Warehousing & Co-Packing, and Industrial Property Services to deliver powerful, streamlined logistics ecosystems. Their mission, delivering for our people, customers, and community, drives gatherings like the Keller Logistics Summit ensuring responsible collaboration and smarter planning across the industry.

SOURCE Keller Logistics Group, Inc.