Fannin County Chamber Of Commerce & CVB Taps Paradise To Craft A Bold Brand Vision For Georgia's Blue Ridge

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Paradise Advertising & Marketing Inc. (Paradise) has been selected by the Fannin County Chamber of Commerce & CVB (Georgia's Blue Ridge), the organization promoting tourism in Georgia's Blue Ridge, to lead the evolution of a comprehensive brand identity strategy supporting its expanding tourism initiatives. Paradise, a certified woman-owned, national full-service agency specializing in tourism and destination brand strategy and marketing, began work on August 1, 2025, following a competitive bid process.

Working closely with leadership and key stakeholders, Paradise will guide a transformative brand identity initiative for Georgia's Blue Ridge and its affiliated brands. This effort will produce a unified, elevated, and differentiated brand platform, including a detailed brand manual, adaptable toolkits, and research-driven messaging platforms to guide internal and external communications.

“Brands rooted in purpose become powerful foundations for sustainable growth-socially, environmentally, and economically. We're honored to partner with one of our most beloved destinations, which holds special meaning for our team members and families,” said Rudy Webb, President of Paradise.“Blue Ridge is a place of deep connection and natural beauty. We're committed to shaping its next chapter in a way that uplifts the community, protects what makes it special, and ensures future generations can continue to cherish this Northern Georgia gem.”

Paradise will also develop a comprehensive brand identity roadmap-a strategic framework to ensure brand continuity across Georgia's Blue Ridge and its sub-brands. The goal is to deepen audience connection, strengthen brand alignment, and drive sustainable tourism while delivering lasting value and pride to the community.

“As our popularity grows, we recognize the need for thoughtful, long-term planning to balance growth with our responsibility to protect the natural resources that make this destination so special,” said Christie Gribble, President of the Fannin County Chamber of Commerce & CVB.“We're excited to partner with Paradise to evolve our strong brand with a framework that supports both destination promotion and sustainable tourism principles, while encouraging our community's active stewardship.”

Located just 90 minutes north of Atlanta off Interstate 575, Georgia's Blue Ridge is a study in contrasts-earthy yet upscale, outdoorsy yet refined, historic yet vibrantly modern. It's one of the top small-town mountain destinations in the Southeast and the most visited overnight destination in the Georgia Mountains, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development's Economic Impact Study. Visitors escape city life to immerse themselves in the serene foothills, with many choosing from over 3,000 vacation rental homes or increasingly opting for downtown lodging with convenient access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Whether hopping aboard a scenic train, apple picking in sun-dappled orchards, savoring farm-to-table flavors, or indulging in sweet treats from Food Network's“Cupcake Wars” champions, Blue Ridge offers the perfect backdrop for reconnecting-with nature, loved ones, and yourself. Explore galleries at the Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association and Art Center, trek the Benton MacKaye Trail, kayak the Toccoa River, fish in Georgia's Trout Capital, or simply breathe in the mountain air. Year-round festivals and a vibrant downtown scene bring the community to life, drawing visitors who often find a weekend isn't long enough. Many stay-because once you experience the magic of Blue Ridge, it's hard to let go.

About Blue Ridge

Fannin County is located in the northernmost part of Georgia, within the Blue Ridge Mountains. The city of Blue Ridge is named after the mountain range and is known for its scenic mountain views, trout fishing, and proximity to the southern end of the Appalachian Trail. With 106,000 acres of Chattahoochee National Forest, 300 miles of hiking trails, the Appalachian Trail's starting point, and 100 miles of trout streams, Blue Ridge offers endless adventure, romance, and relaxation. Named one of the 2022 South's Best Mountain Towns by Southern Living, Blue Ridge invites you to ride the Scenic Railway, explore craft breweries and wineries, browse upscale shops and galleries, or venture outdoors for hiking, tubing, and whitewater rafting. Relax and take in the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains. For more information, please visit .



About Paradise

Paradise is a certified woman-owned, award-winning marketing agency known for breaking boundaries and driving measurable growth. Since 2002, we've combined digital innovation with data-driven strategies to help elevate brands, strengthen communities, and power tourism economies. Headquartered in Florida with team members across the U.S., we bring a collaborative, hands-on approach to every project. At Paradise, creative problem-solving and future-focused thinking are at the core of everything we do, delivering bold, impactful solutions that make a lasting difference. Over the years, Paradise has remained committed to pushing boundaries and partnering for progress. For more information, visit apartnerforgood.



