Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces $3 Million Grant To Support Civica's Affordable Insulin Programs

PETERSBURG, Va., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Glenn Youngkin joined Civica officials at the company's Petersburg manufacturing facility to announce a $3 million grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia to accelerate Civica's efforts to develop and produce affordable insulin for Americans living with diabetes.

"We are proud to partner with Civica in their mission to make essential medicines more accessible," said Governor Youngkin. "This investment reflects our belief in the power of public-private collaboration to improve lives and strengthen communities."

These funds will support the production of insulin aspart, a rapid-acting human insulin analog used to regulate blood sugar in adults and children with diabetes. Civica plans to produce both rapid- and long-acting insulins at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Petersburg, Va., where the company now employs more than 200 skilled workers.1 Over 8 million people living with diabetes need rapid-acting and/or long-acting insulin.

The Governor also announced that he had officially proclaimed August 7 – 14 2025 'Life Sciences Week' demonstrating the Commonwealth's commitment to "accelerating the advancement of the life sciences through public-private partnerships, STEM education, workforce development, and sustained investment in research and development."

"We are grateful for the Commonwealth's support," said Ned McCoy, Civica's President and CEO. "This funding will help us move closer toward our goal of ensuring that no one has to choose between insulin and other basic needs."

Civica and Virginia officials were joined by Lynn Starr, Chief Global Advocacy Officer of Breakthrough T1D, the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization.

"More than one million American adults live with type 1 diabetes, and many still, sadly, ration their insulin, due to the prohibitively high cost of this necessary medication," said Starr. "Civica's work will help to make insulin more affordable for people across the country."

Breakthrough T1D is among more than two dozen organizations and philanthropists, along with the states of Virginia and California, that have partnered with Civica to support the development of affordable insulins.

Civica's insulin initiative aims to provide patients with predictable, transparent pricing - no more than $30 per vial or $55 for a box of five pens - regardless of insurance status.

About Civica

Civica is a nonprofit pharmaceutical company established to address drug shortages. It was founded by a group of U.S. health systems and philanthropies who, after more than a decade of chronic shortages, recognized that the market was not self-correcting and that a different approach is required. Civica works to deliver a safe, stable, and affordable supply of essential medicines to U.S. patients.

1 Facility prior approval inspection expected in 2026.

