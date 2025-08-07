Sustainable Meets Sleek: APG Unveils Mono Airless Pump Bottle For Modern Skincare

APG Unveils Mono Airless Pump Bottle

APG Unveils Mono Airless Pump Bottle for Modern Skincare

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- APackaging Group (APG) proudly announces the release of its Mono Airless Pump Bottle , a groundbreaking innovation that fuses elegant aesthetics with the principles of sustainability. Designed for forward-thinking brands that refuse to compromise on performance or eco-responsibility, this packaging innovation showcases APG's commitment to building a cleaner, greener future for the beauty and personal care industry.This new offering features a fully recyclable mono-material construction, which means every component of the bottle is made from the same resin-primarily polypropylene (PP)-eliminating the need for disassembly during recycling. The airless pump technology ensures optimal product protection, preserving formulations from air exposure and contamination. The result: a high-performance, eco-friendly solution that meets the standards of today's environmentally conscious consumers.“At APG, we believe sustainability should never sacrifice style or function,” said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication.“The Mono Airless Pump Bottle represents our passion for packaging innovation that's not only beautifully designed but also engineered for the circular economy.”Available in 15ml, 30ml, and 50ml capacities, the Mono Airless Pump Bottle can be customized in any Pantone color and decorated with techniques such as hot-stamping, UV metallization, embossing, and more. With a dosage of 0.12cc, and suitable for skincare, beauty, and hygiene products, it is an ideal solution for brands aiming to combine sustainability with luxury and performance.“Beauty brands today are under increasing pressure to provide environmentally sound packaging without compromising their brand identity,” said Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing.“This product helps our partners do exactly that-with premium aesthetics, efficient performance, and full recyclability.”Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, CEO, APG has emerged as a trusted partner for some of the most prestigious names in the beauty and personal care sectors, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria's Secret. With an annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces and a low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 10,000 pieces, APG continues to lead with scalable, sustainable solutions for both global and emerging brands.As a women-owned, eco-conscious company, APG is proud to hold EcoVadis Sustainability Platinum recognition, a designation awarded to only the top 1% of companies globally. Additionally, APG is RecyClass recognized, reinforcing its dedication to environmental stewardship and responsible innovation across its packaging portfolio.To learn more about the Mono Airless Pump Bottle or explore APG's full portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions , visit or contact ....

