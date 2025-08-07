Dubai Sees The Rise Of Divorce Healing Camps For Women

Last month, two Indian women residing in Sharjah, Vipanchika Maniyan and Athulya Satheesh, tragically died by suicide. The unrelated deaths, occurring just days apart, left the country, particularly the Indian expat community, stunned. Since then, disturbing details about the lives of these women have emerged through interviews with the victims' families and friends, who allege that the women had been abused and tortured by their husbands for dowry.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Arabian Sea, content creator Rafia Afi was busy organising a series of camps called Break Free Stories, in her state, Kerala, in southern India. The three-month-old initiative had received significant attention from the Indian media and was praised for offering a non-judgmental, informal space where women who were divorced, widowed, or separated from their partners could meet and connect with one another.

Afi had received an overwhelming number of messages from Indian women in the UAE, asking her to consider bringing the camp to the country.“Although they were financially independent, they were lonely and struggled internally without good friends, close family members or a companion as everyone leads busy lives in the UAE,” explains Afi, when we speak. She'd heard about the first case of suicide (the second case was reported later), and it added a sense of urgency to her plans to bring the camp to the UAE. She decided to organise a meet-up quickly and timed it to coincide with a personal trip.

The first 'divorce healing camp' - a staycation at Hampton by Hilton Dubai Airport in Al Qusais - was held on July 19 and 20 with about 10 women attendees.“None of us slept - we played games, shared our stories, laughed, danced, and had so much fun,” she smiles, adding that she hopes to organise more camps during future visits to the country.

“My aim is to normalise divorce,” continues Afi, who got divorced last year.“Women are so scared of divorce that they are choosing death over it. But I want to tell them to never lose hope.”

Dealing with divorce

Sharjah resident Surya, whose name has been changed to protect privacy, remains haunted by memories of her marriage and is convinced that her life might have ended the same way if not for her parents' unwavering support. She recounts harrowing details of her marriage, alleging that her ex-husband had extramarital affairs, overwhelming debt, and was physically and sexually abusive. Although he lived in Dubai, Surya was shuttled between Kerala and the UAE.“Out of fear, my children and I would lock ourselves in the bathroom and spend many nights sleeping on the floor,” she recalls, via Google Meet. After eight years of marriage, she finally filed for divorce in Kerala. But her troubles continued as she struggled to cope during the separation period and was diagnosed with clinical depression. Her brother, who lived in Sharjah back then, encouraged her to come to the city in 2019 for a change of pace.“I got a job within three months and my life changed completely after that,” she smiles.

But the psychological aftershocks of the trauma continue to linger even today.“I completely understand what the two women might have gone through,” she says.“In India, you have friends and close family members you can confide in. But in the UAE, when you're confined to a flat with an abusive husband, you feel trapped.”

“I still face stigma as a divorcee here,” she continues.“When I started building my own house in my hometown, or even when I go on a work trip now, I hear so many rumours about me within my own friends' circle. There have been many times when I've collapsed on the floor, crying, unable to take it anymore.”

A non-judgemental space for divorcees

Surya learnt about Afi's popular divorce camps in Kerala and the upcoming one in Dubai through Instagram. She signed up instantly, applied for leave from work and prayed fervently that it wasn't a scam.“I asked my friend to call and check on me,” she laughs.

But what followed, she says, were two days that made her laugh in a way that she thought was no longer possible.“We all sang, danced, shared our grief and cried,” she adds. The women bonded through fun, ice-breaking games and two-hour chats by the pool - funnily, most of the women weren't carrying swimwear and one of the attendees offered to rush back home to gather all the clothes that she could for her newfound friends.

Later, the women, now fast friends, walked to a nearby restaurant for dinner, their lively banter and energy reminiscent of college days.“At dinner, Rafia encouraged us to recall and hone our long-forgotten talents,” adds Surya.

Shifna, whose full name has been withheld upon request, was also one of the camp participants.“I'm going through a tough time, so it felt good to be able to relax a bit at the camp,” says the Dubai resident who separated from her husband about four months ago after two years of marriage. She explains that her mental health suffered so much during the relationship that she had to quit her job, and she's now searching for work before her visa expires.

Through the camp, the women realised that there is great strength in sisterhood.“We were very lucky to find each other at the camp and become close friends because we still face challenges that our other friends, who haven't been through similar experiences, may not understand. I can share my emotions openly with my friends from the camp, and we give each other strength,” says Shifna.

Surya recalls how one of the women, whose divorce verdict was due the next day, danced her heart out.“She told us that she was dancing in public for the first time,” she smiles.“We all danced and sang until 3am.” None of the women wanted to call it a night, so instead, they sat down and shared their stories.

“For the first time, I realised that I am not alone,” she says, adding that they were up until 6am.

Before leaving, the women exchanged handwritten notes and hugs. One of the women, who had been separated from her husband and was unsure about proceeding with the divorce, found the camp cathartic and declared that she has decided to move forward with it, says Surya.

“We all still keep in touch through our WhatsApp group, which is very active, and have vowed to meet-up often even though we will miss Rafia's presence,” she adds.