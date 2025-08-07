Driving Slow In The Fast Lane? Dubai Police Warn Against Going Below Speed Limit

Driving too slowly in the fast lane is not just frustrating for other motorists, it is also a serious safety risk.

Dubai Police have urged drivers to maintain speeds above the minimum limit in fast lanes, warning that slow driving in these lanes can cause confusion and increase the risk of collisions. The reminder, posted on X, comes as many motorists express frustration over vehicles blocking fast lanes and disrupting the flow of traffic.

In their statement, the authority emphasised that staying above the minimum speed helps keep traffic moving safely. Slow driving in fast lanes not only slows down other vehicles but can also lead to dangerous situations where drivers have to brake suddenly or change lanes unexpectedly.

Many motorists agree with this assessment. Ahmed Mustafa, a regular driver between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, shared how slow vehicles in fast lanes sometimes trigger road rage.“I usually travel with cruise control set at the speed limit, but when I approach a car driving slowly in the fast lane and they don't move over, it really frustrates me,” he said.

In 2023, 300,147 motorists were fined by traffic departments for driving below the minimum speed limit on UAE roads. This slow driving contributed to various accidents, as per statistics from the Ministry of Interior on traffic accidents.

According to federal traffic law, a fine of Dh400 is imposed for driving a vehicle below the minimum speed limit and failing to prioritise vehicles coming from behind or from the overtaking lane. The right lanes were for slower vehicles, while the left lanes were for faster and overtaking vehicles.

Ahmed said these slow-moving vehicles disrupt not only his trip but also others on the road, forcing faster drivers to brake or change lanes abruptly, increasing the risk of collisions.

"Especially in Dubai-Abu Dhabi route, when there's a line of cars behind you, a simple mistake could lead to a disaster."

Another driver, Salma M, highlighted the importance of lane discipline and keeping slower traffic in the right-most lanes.“If you're driving slow, you can stay on the far right lane,” she said.“There's no need to be in the leftmost lane where faster cars want to overtake. You never know what the person behind you is dealing with or why they might be driving fast, so it's safer to give them space."

Salma also noted that some drivers might be rushing due to emergencies or time constraints, so blocking the fast lane can cause serious safety issues.

Driving instructor Abdullah Mahor explained why lane discipline is important for road safety:“Fast lanes are intended for overtaking and maintaining higher speeds. When slower vehicles remain in these lanes, it forces others to brake suddenly or change lanes unexpectedly, which increases the chance of accidents."

Mahor stressed the need for drivers to understand the role of each lane.“Drivers should stay aware of their surroundings and respect lane rules. This helps traffic flow smoothly and reduces road rage incidents and collisions."

Dubai Police's reminder serves to highlight a common issue on UAE roads, where slow driving in fast lanes continues to frustrate many drivers and create potential hazards. Authorities encourage motorists to observe proper lane usage and maintain speeds appropriate to the lane they are in.