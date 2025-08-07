Russia's Putin Says UAE One Of The Suitable Places To Meet Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is one of the suitable places to hold a meeting with United States President Donald Trump.
Putin said that he was not 'on the whole' against meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, adding that 'certain conditions should be created' for such a meeting. He stressed that the current situation was 'far' from being ready for it.Recommended For You
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment