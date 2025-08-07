Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's Putin Says UAE One Of The Suitable Places To Meet Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is one of the suitable places to hold a meeting with United States President Donald Trump.

Putin said that he was not 'on the whole' against meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, adding that 'certain conditions should be created' for such a meeting. He stressed that the current situation was 'far' from being ready for it.

