Dubai: Parents Get Refunds As Rohit Sharma's Crickingdom Plans New Cricket Academy

Weeks after Khaleej Times highlighted the grievances of UAE parents following the sudden closure of a cricket academy in Dubai , positive developments have come to light.

Around 30 parents who had paid in advance for their children's training at the now-shuttered Grasport academ have received the refunds from CricKingdom by Rohit Sharma, the brand behind the franchise, bringing some relief after weeks of uncertainty. Other parents, who had previously lost hope and were not part of the WhatsApp group created to claim refunds, are now approaching the company in hopes of recovering their money.

Pratap Kumar, who initiated a parents' group for the refund process, said, "We thank the CEO of CricKingdom, Chetan Suryawanshi, who intervened to compensate parents with applicable refunds despite clarifying that this was a franchise partner failure of Grasport Sports Academy (GSA)."

Another parent, Inderjit Singh, added,“Only after the Khaleej Times report was published did CricKingdom step in and agree to refund the parents. Before that, they kept insisting they had nothing to do with Grasport. It was a long wait for us, as CricKingdom was in the process of setting up its company and bank accounts in the UAE.”

In a statement, CricKingdom CEO Chetan Suryawanshi said, "We have taken concrete steps to address concerns raised by parents in the UAE following issues with a former franchise-operated centre. The leadership at CricKingdom has successfully processed refunds for families who had registered their children. Several parents have since come forward to express appreciation for how we handled the situation."

Jigar Bhuptani expressed gratitude to Khaleej Times for playing a "major role" in helping parents get their refunds, thanks to its coverage. "At first, many parents believed that none of us would ever get our refunds," said Jigar. "However, we appreciate that CricKingdom eventually came through and honoured their commitment by refunding parents."

Coaches remain unpaid

Despite the positive developments, Jigar pointed out that the coaches who contributed significantly to the children's development remain unpaid. "It's important to highlight that while parents have now received their refunds, the coaches who gave their time and effort are still awaiting their salaries. We hope CricKingdom will address this issue without delay."

At least four coaches, unpaid for months by Grasport, had reached out to CricKingdom management seeking intervention and payment of their dues. In an email seen by Khaleej Times, Sushil Sharma from CricKingdom assured coaches that payments would be settled after verifying dues with Grasport.

Coach Chamani Seneviratne, a former Sri Lankan international, voiced her frustration: "We are still struggling because the previous franchise owner keeps making empty promises. Every month, there is a new payment date that never materialises; it's been six months. CricKingdom were the one that interviewed us, and we joined because of their brand and Rohit Sharma's name. We stood by them when they needed us; now we expect them to do the same and pay what is rightfully ours."

Serbian coach Ayo Mene Ejegi and Sri Lankan coach Tiran Sandun Wijesuriya claim to be facing financial hardship and are urging a swift resolution.

Addressing the coaches' pending salaries, amounting to over Dh51,500 for at least four individuals, Chetan Suryawanshi said, "CricKingdom is also actively working towards resolving unpaid salaries of coaches who were employed under the franchise model.

"Although the responsibility for salary payments rested with the franchise partner (Grasport) as per the agreement, CricKingdom has chosen to intervene and engage directly with the coaches to evaluate their grievances. We believe coaches are the backbone of any cricket academy, playing a frontline role in nurturing young talent. CricKingdom remains committed to supporting their welfare and ensuring their voices are heard and valued."

New academy by CricKingdom

Meanwhile, CricKingdom has announced plans to launch its own flagship academy in the UAE, which will be fully operated and managed by its core leadership team. This marks a clear departure from its previous franchise model.

"This move reflects our intent to provide a more consistent, controlled, and high-quality cricketing environment for aspiring young cricketers in the region," said Chetan. "To lead this initiative, Sushil Sharma from CricKingdom's leadership team will be relocating to the UAE to oversee the establishment and operations of the new academy."

Pratap confirmed: "Chetan committed to continuing cricket development for kids in Dubai by starting the academy soon. He reiterated the Rohit Sharma brand's global commitment to cricket development."

Ashish, another parent, expressed continued faith in the company's leadership. "While delays (in refunds) caused concern, I appreciated the transparency and professionalism shown by the Global Operations Head, Sushil Sharma. This experience has not deterred our belief in the academy's vision. I'll be happy to enrol my child again when they're ready."

While Ashish appears confident in CricKingdom's new venture, several other parents said they would wait and observe how the new academy settles before enrolling.

Coaching team

One parent, who requested anonymity, said,“We never had issues with the coaches, and we would consider re-enrolling if the same coaches and location are retained.”

Of the six coaches previously associated with the old academy, CricKingdom has so far approached only two.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, South African coach Francois Lombard said he had been offered a position at the new academy. "I have spoken to Sushil, and they've approached me multiple times. However, there are a couple of things that need to be sorted out before I consider their offer." The 24-year-old, now freelancing with another UAE academy, said he has fallen behind on bank payments due to financial strain following the Grasport fallout.

Coach Sandeep Venkatraman is also expected to sign a contract in the coming weeks. The 32-year-old Indian told Khaleej Times, "CricKingdom is a big name. I am joining them because they run a global institute and understand how things work. Their other academies around the world are successful. I am satisfied after meeting the management and believe this new UAE academy will be a success."

CricKingdom has indicated plans to start the academy by September, with registrations opening on August 15.