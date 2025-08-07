Top Things To Do In Dubai And Abu Dhabi From August 8-10

Looking to make the most of your weekend in the UAE? Whether you're planning activities for the kids or craving a night out with friends, there's plenty happening around town. From interactive summer camps and indoor wellness sessions to Gatsby-style ladies' nights and Latin-Japanese fine dining, here's your ultimate guide to what's hot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Summer camps for kids

Recommended For You

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 offers a vibrant mix of summer camps for kids across the city until 31 August, blending fun with learning at top cultural and recreational venues. At Al Jalila Cultural Centre, children can explore abstract art and Emirati heritage through hands-on workshops in the Burst of Imagination camp, while the Bel Remaitha Summer Camp in Nad Al Hamar keeps active kids engaged with taekwondo, swimming, football and more, with flexible passes available. For young science enthusiasts, Children's City in Creek Park hosts daily themed workshops covering topics like nature and technology, making it an educational yet playful option for families.

Ladies night

Every Sunday night, experience a roaring 1920s revival at one of Dubai's most talked-about Ladies Nights. For Dh200, ladies can enjoy a curated set menu and unlimited beverages from 9.30pm to midnight, complemented by dazzling live entertainment, glamorous costumes, and a Gatsby-style venue. Men can join the evening with a set menu for Dh300. Call 04 554 9418 for bookings.

Indulge in tacos and karaoke this weekend

Spice up your Saturday nights with Chalco's Cantina's Taco and Karaoke Night Brunch on August 9. From 8 to 11pm, dig into unlimited tacos crafted by the in-house Mexican chef, paired with free-flowing select beverages - all for Dh220 per person. Located in Dubai Marina, the evening also invites guests to take the stage for karaoke, with a prize worth Dh500 for the best performance. Perfect for a lively night out with friends.

Indoor walking club

Looking for a fitness fix without the heat? Yas Mall's new Walking Club offers a free indoor wellness session every Saturday (as well as Tuesdays and Thursdays) from 8am to 9am. Open to all ages and fitness levels, the initiative turns the mall into a crowd-free walking trail, giving participants a refreshing start to their day. Sign up at the Fashion Entrance and enjoy exclusive post-walk perks like 25 per cent off at Lululemon and The Giving Movement, complimentary samples at Good Health Nutrition, and food offers at L'ETO, Avobar, and Vapiano.

Premium Japanese dining

Salvaje Dubai, the globally acclaimed modern Japanese restaurant with a bold Latin twist, has unveiled its new Premium Menu - an elevated dining experience featuring indulgent seafood and meat selections. Highlights include a vibrant ceviche platter with five varieties of marinated seafood, a lavish sushi spread with optional caviar, and premium cuts like A5 Wagyu and a Tomahawk Steak MB9+, all served with bold accompaniments. Located in The Address Opera and set against lush, golden interiors, Salvaje offers the perfect backdrop for a chic night out and fine dining. On Fridays and Saturdays, from 7pm to 2am, and on Sundays, from 7pm to 1am. For reservations, call 04 570 3653.

Hit the dance floor

In the mood for some house and electronic music? Far From Office returns this Saturday, August 9, with a night designed to disconnect you from the ordinary. Set in Gaba at Marina Promenade, expect a sonic journey through house and electronic music - from deep grooves to high-energy rhythms with sets from DJ Bva, Arkive, and Julees. Free entry for ladies, Dh150 for gents (includes two beverages). Doors open at 8pm and the music runs till 3am.