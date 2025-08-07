Qatar Central Bank Foreign Reserves Rise 3.28% In July

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: International reserves and foreign currency liquidity at the Qatar Central Bank rose by 3.28% year-on-year in July, reaching QR 259.238 billion, compared to QR 250.981 billion during the same period last year.



Data released today by the Qatar Central Bank showed that official international reserves increased by 3.99% at the end of July, equivalent to QR 7.681 billion, reaching QR 199.838 billion compared to July 2024. The Bank's holdings of foreign bonds and treasury bills rose by around QR 57 million to QR 138.754 billion compared to the same month last year.



Official reserves are composed of key components: foreign bonds and treasury bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and Qatar's quota at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). These, combined with other liquid assets (foreign currency deposits), make up what is known as total international reserves.



The data also showed that gold reserves increased by about QR 13.471 billion to QR 44.153 billion by the end of July, compared to QR 30.682 billion in July 2024.

Similarly, Qatar's SDR deposit holdings at the IMF rose by QR 12 million in July 2025 compared to July 2024, reaching QR 5.178 billion.



On the other hand, balances with foreign banks declined by around QR 5.859 billion to QR 11.751 billion at the end of July, compared to the same month in 2024.