Oil Prices Stabilize After News Of Possible US, Russian Presidents' Meeting Soon
London: Oil prices stabilized on Thursday, giving up gains made earlier in the session after the Kremlin revealed a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, next week.
Brent crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $67.13 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $64.56.
Both benchmarks fell about 1 percent on Wednesday, hitting their lowest levels in eight weeks, after Trump's comments about progress in talks with Moscow.
-
Who pays for Trump's tariffs?
Trump might meet Putin in UAE coming days
Trump open to meeting Putin and Zelensky: White House
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment