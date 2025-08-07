Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Oil Prices Stabilize After News Of Possible US, Russian Presidents' Meeting Soon

Oil Prices Stabilize After News Of Possible US, Russian Presidents' Meeting Soon


2025-08-07 02:21:03
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: Oil prices stabilized on Thursday, giving up gains made earlier in the session after the Kremlin revealed a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, next week.

Brent crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $67.13 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $64.56.

Both benchmarks fell about 1 percent on Wednesday, hitting their lowest levels in eight weeks, after Trump's comments about progress in talks with Moscow.

Read Also
  • Who pays for Trump's tariffs?
  • Trump might meet Putin in UAE coming days
  • Trump open to meeting Putin and Zelensky: White House

MENAFN07082025000063011010ID1109900126

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search