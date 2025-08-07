Oil Prices Stabilize After News Of Possible US, Russian Presidents' Meeting Soon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: Oil prices stabilized on Thursday, giving up gains made earlier in the session after the Kremlin revealed a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, next week.



Brent crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $67.13 a barrel.



US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $64.56.



Both benchmarks fell about 1 percent on Wednesday, hitting their lowest levels in eight weeks, after Trump's comments about progress in talks with Moscow.



