Man Utd Agree 85M Euro Deal To Sign Sesko: Reports

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Manchester, United Kingdom: Manchester United have agreed a deal worth up to 85 million euros ($99 million, £74 million) to sign striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig on Thursday, according to multiple reports in England.

The BBC, Athletic and Sky Sports reported United will pay an initial 76.5 million euros for the 22-year-old with a further 8.5 million euros due in add-ons.

Newcastle were also interested in signing the Slovenian, possibly to replace wantaway star Alexander Isak, a target for Liverpool.

However, Sesko has been wooed by the enduring stature of the 20-time English champions despite a lack of European football in the coming season.

His arrival will complete an overhaul of the Red Devils' blunt attack.

Only four other teams scored fewer than United's 44 goals in 38 Premier League games last season as the English giants endured their worst campaign for 51 years, finishing 15th in the table.

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo were signed earlier in the window, taking United's total spend on forwards in recent months to over £200 million.

Sesko had also previously been linked with Arsenal after impressing during his two-year spell in Germany, where he scored 39 times in 87 appearances for Leipzig, including 21 last season.

Standing 1.95 metres (6ft 4ins) tall, Sesko's towering physique, electric pace and eye for goal have earned comparisons with Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Like Haaland, he also made his name at RB Salzburg before moving to Germany in 2023.

United are banking on Sesko realising his abundant potential to fire them back into contention at the top of the Premier League table.

Between them, Sesko, Cunha and Mbeumo combined for 58 goals last season.

The massive outlay on their arrivals needs to bear fruit quickly with United under pressure to meet financial sustainability rules, especially without the revenue of European football this season.