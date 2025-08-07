South Korean Basketball Association Praises Qatar's Remarkable Progress In Sport

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: South Korean Basketball Association praised the significant progress of sport in Qatar, expressing its commitment to strengthening cooperation with Qatar Basketball Federation for the benefit of basketball across Asia.

The remarks came at the conclusion of a visit by a delegation from Korean Basketball Association to Doha, during which a series of technical meetings and discussions were held with Qatari officials. The meetings focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas such as coach development, exchange of expertise, joint training camps, and the organization of friendly matches between national teams and clubs.

This visit is part of Qatar's broader sports strategy aimed at reinforcing its position as a leading regional sports hub, and comes in preparation for hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, which will bring together top national teams from around the world.

The Korean delegation was led by President of Korea Basketball Association, Kwon Hyuk-Won, accompanied by Secretary General Jung Jae-Young and several senior officials. The group explored Qatar's advanced sports facilities and sought to deepen sports cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, the delegation was given a comprehensive tour of 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, guided by Museum Director, Abdullah Yousuf Al Mulla. The museum, recognized as a global icon, houses rare and iconic Olympic and sports memorabilia. The guests were introduced to the history of Qatari, Arab, and international sports, as well as Qatar's major sporting and organizational achievements at both regional and global levels.

The delegation explored museum sections dedicated to the history of the Olympic Games from their inception to the present, various global and regional sports disciplines, and Qatar's own sporting evolution and accomplishments on the world stage.

They were also briefed on the development of Qatar's sports infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies in venue management, and Qatar's legacy in hosting global tournaments and events - most notably the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - which greatly impressed the Korean delegation, who expressed deep appreciation for the country's progress and excellence in sports organization.