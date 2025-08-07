MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Toyota to Establish New Vehicle Manufacturing Plant in Japan

Toyota City, Japan, August 7, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that it plans to acquire land in the Teihoucho area of Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, to establish a new vehicle manufacturing plant.

Operations at the new plant are planned to start in the early 2030s, with production models to be determined in the future.

The establishment of the plant will proceed with the cooperation of all stakeholders, including Aichi Prefecture, Toyota City, and local residents.

In addition to maintaining production capacity of 3 million vehicles in Japan, Toyota is also working on creating a "plant of the future" that uses cutting-edge technology and provides an environment where a diverse workforce can thrive.

Toyota will continue to aspire to be the 'best company in town' in every country and region where it operates.

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiatives

Source: Toyota Motor CorporationSectors: Automotive