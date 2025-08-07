Weekly Equity Roundup: Aerospace Momentum And UK Banking Value

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​BAE Systems: defence spending drives growthSource: IG

​Defence contractor BAE Systems delivered an 8.8% revenue increase and 2.2% net income rise for H1 2025, with management raising full-year EBIT and sales guidance. The company benefits from a solid order book boosted by higher defence spending and new contract wins globally.

​Forecast sales growth of around 8% annually over three years exceeds industry norms, supported by expanding margins as the company leverages operational improvements. This growth profile stands out when many companies struggle to maintain momentum in challenging economic conditions.

​The defence sector continues benefiting from geopolitical tensions and increased military spending across Western nations. This supportive backdrop provides BAE with revenue visibility while governments prioritise defence capabilities and military modernisation programmes.

​Despite recent stock volatility, BAE's improving fundamentals and sector tailwinds provide upside potential. The company's global positioning offers both growth characteristics and defensive qualities, appealing to investors seeking exposure to increased defence expenditure trends.



