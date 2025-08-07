Wittkieffer Announces New Board Member Chris Lowney

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oak Brook, Illinois, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WittKieffer, the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm improving quality of life through impactful leadership, today announced the appointment of Chris Lowney to its Board of Directors. Lowney brings to the role a unique blend of financial acumen, ethical leadership, and extensive experience in organizational development to the Board.

Lowney's distinguished career has included serving as Board Chair of CommonSpirit Health, America's largest nonprofit Catholic health system, with more than 150,000 employees. He also spent 17 years at J.P. Morgan, where he served as a Managing Director on three continents, holding senior roles in New York, Tokyo, Singapore, and London. He is widely recognized for his best-selling books and speaking engagements that outline strategies for principled leadership in today's complex, volatile environments. A New York City native, Lowney is a one-time Jesuit seminarian who earned a B.A. in History and an M.A. in Philosophy from Fordham University, where he graduated summa cum laude and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.

"Chris Lowney's appointment is a pivotal moment for our firm," said Andrew Chastain, President and CEO of WittKieffer. "His unparalleled insights into ethical leadership, global strategy, and talent development will be invaluable as we continue to guide organizations through complex transformations. His perspective, rooted in both rigorous business practice and profound human values, perfectly aligns with our mission to cultivate impactful leaders who inspire and drive sustainable success."

Lowney is the author of several acclaimed books, including "Heroic Leadership: Best Practices from a 450-Year-Old Company That Changed the World" and "Pope Francis: Why He Leads the Way He Leads." His work consistently emphasizes the critical role of character, self-awareness, and ingenuity in effective leadership.

"We are incredibly fortunate to welcome Chris to our Board," stated Tom Richards, MD, Chairman of WittKieffer's Board of Directors. "His addition fortifies our strategic vision and enriches our collective expertise. Chris's dedication to impactful and principled leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to serve our clients and advance our firm's long-term objectives.”

"I've long admired WittKieffer's commitment to developing leaders who make a meaningful impact in the world," said Lowney. "Their purpose and approach resonate deeply with my own beliefs about what truly constitutes impactful and responsible leadership in today's world. I look forward to contributing to their important work for organizations that are making a real difference within healthcare, education, and life sciences."

About WittKieffer

WittKieffer is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm developing impactful leadership teams for organizations that improve quality of life. We work exclusively with organizations in not-for-profit and for-profit healthcare, life sciences, and education – the“Quality of Life Ecosystem.” Leveraging our unwavering focus on this complex ecosystem, we help clients solve challenging problems through executive search, interim leadership, and leadership advisory solutions. We strengthen organizations that make the world better. Visit wittkieffer.com to learn more.

CONTACT: Paul Thomas WittKieffer 6306325797 ...