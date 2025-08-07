Datacapable Appoints Duke Energy Veteran Sandy Buzzard To Transform Utility Customer Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston-based technology leader signals industry shift with bold executive hire focused on trust, transparency, and crisis communication.









HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the power goes out, every second matters. That's why DataCapable, the utility technology company redefining outage detection and response, has made a pivotal hire that underscores its commitment to customer-centric innovation.

Sandy Buzzard, a 15-year veteran of Duke Energy known for navigating some of the most high-stakes outage events in utility history, has joined DataCapable as Chief Customer and Communications Officer. Her arrival signals more than just growth; it's a strategic shift toward redefining how utilities serve and communicate with their customers.

For Buzzard, this isn't just a career move. It's personal. "I've lived through those early AM calls when hundreds of thousands of customers are in the dark," she said. "I've seen firsthand how the right technology paired with the right message can mean the difference between chaos and clarity. DataCapable has built something special, and I'm here to make sure our utility partners never have to face a crisis without the tools and experience necessary to succeed."

During her tenure at Duke Energy, Buzzard led cross-functional product teams through catastrophic storms, streamlined real-time messaging during grid emergencies, and built communication playbooks that became industry gold standards. Her crisis-tested leadership has earned the trust of utility executives and frontline responders alike, and now, she's bringing that credibility to DataCapable's fast-expanding utility partner network.

"Sandy doesn't just understand the utility space, she's shaped it," said Bill Potter, CEO of DataCapable. "When she speaks with utility leaders, there's instant respect. She's been in their shoes. She's solved their hardest problems. That kind of insight doesn't come from a software demo; it comes from doing the work."

The timing of Buzzard's appointment aligns with mounting challenges across the energy sector. As extreme weather events surge and grid stability is tested, utilities are urgently seeking partners with real-world expertise and actionable solutions. Buzzard's leadership represents DataCapable's next chapter: one where innovation meets empathy, and software meets street-tested strategy.

In her new role, Buzzard will lead customer communication strategy across all product lines, guide the development of proactive crisis-response tools, and champion new ways to keep utility customers informed, empowered, and connected.

In an industry where downtime costs millions and trust is non-negotiable, DataCapable's move is clear: They're not just selling tools, they're delivering transformation.

