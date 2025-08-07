Rachel Blumberg Reappointed To Leadingage Southeast Board Of Trustees Through 2028

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences

Rachel Blumberg

Sinai Residences Leadership Team at LeadingAge Southeast Conference

Sinai Residences Leadership Recognized at LeadingAge Southeast 2025 Convention

BOCA RATON , FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rachel Blumberg, President and CEO of Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences in Boca Raton, has been reappointed to the Board of Trustees of LeadingAge Southeast. Her reappointment, announced at the 2025 LeadingAge Southeast Convention in Orlando (July 20–24), extends her term through 2028 and marks her second consecutive term with the organization, the region's most respected association representing senior living providers across Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi.Blumberg has served on the Board since 2022, playing a role in LeadingAge's strategic expansion from a Florida-based organization into a powerful four-state alliance. A visionary leader in the field of aging services, in 2021 she founded the first-ever Women's Leadership Network within LeadingAge. Today, the network is one of the leading national cohorts of female executives in senior living and a model for empowering women and fostering inclusive leadership across the industry.In addition to her board role, Blumberg is an active member of the LeadingAge Southeast Political Action Committee (PAC), advocating in Tallahassee and collaborating with the national office in Washington, D.C. to shape public policy and strengthen senior care legislation.Blumberg was also featured as a guest speaker at the convention, joining Angela Marino-Ortiz, Vice President of Clinical Services at Sinai Residences, and Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) Manager James Montesino to present“Life-Saving Heroes: How Our EMRs are Outpacing 911 and Saving Lives in Senior Living.” She is slated to speak again at the national 2025 LeadingAge Annual Meeting in Boston this November, addressing an audience of more than 7,000 professionals in the aging services field.The LeadingAge Southeast Convention also recognized three other leaders from Sinai Residences:- Katie Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer, graduated from the Leadership Academy Class of 2025.- Kristy Curtis, Vice President of Independent Living, was named a Fellow in the Leadership Academy Class of 2026.- Cameron Gordon-Forbes, Executive Director and Administrator of the Health Center at Sinai Residences, earned certification as a Preceptor for Administrators in Training.These recognitions underscore Sinai Residences' commitment to leadership development and excellence in senior care.About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca RatonToby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, an independent 501(c)(3) associated with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is located on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based Federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. Sinai's progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs, and cultures. Learn more at

