WILLISTON FINANCIAL GROUP APPOINTS TECH ENTREPRENEUR RYAN OZONIAN AS SENIOR DIRECTOR OF INNOVATION AND AI

- Ryan Ozonian, Senior Director of Innovation and AIIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Williston Financial Group(WFG), a leading full-service provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide, today announced the appointment of Ryan Ozonian as Senior Director of Innovation and AI.In this newly created role, Ryan will focus on advancing artificial intelligence and automation initiatives that are part of WFG's larger enterprise technology program, led by Marty Frame, President of MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company. He will also be responsible for identifying, developing, and deploying AI-driven tools and process automation designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve user experiences, and deliver measurable value to WFG's customers and partners.As part of his role, Ryan will lead the company's growing ATS Team (AI – Automations & Technology Solutions), which works across business units to design and release practical, scalable automation solutions. These initiatives include technology that supports WFG's Agency division and national agent network, product development, and projects that streamline operational workflows company-wide.“WFG's technology program is built to address the entire lifecycle of the real estate transaction,” said Frame.“Ryan's leadership in AI and automation with a venture mindset complements our broader innovation strategy, helping us accelerate the release of targeted solutions that remove friction, improve accuracy, and enhance service across our business, along with tools to assist our customer-facing officers and representatives ensure a best-in-class 'level-one' customer experience.”A proven innovator, Ryan founded Mention Mobile in 2010 and later partnered with entrepreneur Mark Cuban to launch Dust (formerly Cyber Dust), a secure, ephemeral messaging app built to protect user privacy. His achievements earned him recognition on Forbes'“30 Under 30” list in consumer technology in 2016. In addition his experience in blockchain technology will further assist WFG.“What drew me to WFG is the company's commitment to innovation with purpose,” said Ryan Ozonian.“AI and automation aren't just buzzwords here, they're tools we're using to solve real problems. The culture is collaborative, customer-focused, and fast-moving, and I'm excited to help bring ideas to life that truly make a difference for our title agents and their customers.”Building on that enterprise strategy, Ryan works closely with WFG leadership to ensure his AI and automation initiatives are aligned with the company's long-term vision and deliver meaningful results where they're needed most. Guided by this executive technology strategy and informed by the Agent 3.0 Advisory Group, he and the ATS Team are prioritizing projects that address real operational challenges identified by both leadership and the agent community.A recent example is E-remit, a digital invoicing and payment platform that was fast-tracked based on direct advisory feedback and developed to simplify reconciliation and reduce back-office friction for title agents.“Ryan's entrepreneurial mindset and deep expertise in AI and automation make him the ideal leader for executing these strategic initiatives,” said Gene Rebadow, EVP of Agency Operations.About Williston Financial GroupWilliston Financial Group(WFG) is the parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFGEnterprise Solutions and WFG National Title Insurance Company. Now in its 15th year, WFG achieved its national footprint faster than any title insurance provider in history. The WFG family of companies offers full-service title insurance, escrow and real estate services for residential and commercial mortgage and real estate transactions nationwide. MyHome, a Williston Financial Group company, serves as WFG's technology arm, delivering innovative platforms and tools that simplify and enhance the customer experience during every real estate transaction. For more information, visit .

