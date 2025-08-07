Alabama Bail Bonds Announces New Office Opening In Tuscaloosa

Alabama Bail Bonds Logo

Alabama Bail Bonds, a trusted bail bond service based in Tuscaloosa, is excited to announce the opening of its new office.

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alabama Bail Bonds, a trusted name in professional bail bond services since 2004, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new office located at 1322 22nd Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401. This expansion strengthens the company's commitment to providing fast, reliable, and compassionate bail bond services to the Tuscaloosa community and surrounding areas.

Founded by Ruby Collard and her daughter Jennifer Collard, Alabama Bail Bonds has built a reputation for its 24/7 availability, affordable repayment plans, and exceptional customer service across over 18 counties and municipalities. The new office in Tuscaloosa will enhance accessibility for clients, offering a convenient location to serve those in need of prompt and discreet bail bond assistance.

“We are excited to open our new office in the heart of Tuscaloosa, bringing our services closer to the community we've proudly served for over two decades,” said Ruby Collard, owner of Alabama Bail Bonds.“This new location reflects our dedication to helping families navigate challenging times with empathy and professionalism, and we look forward to continuing to make a positive impact.”

The new office at 1322 22nd Street is now open and fully operational, providing round-the-clock bail bond services for Tuscaloosa County and beyond. For more information or immediate assistance, contact Alabama Bail Bonds at (205) 339-7109 or visit .

About Alabama Bail Bonds

Alabama Bail Bonds, established in 2004 by Ruby Collard and Jennifer Collard, is a family-owned bail bonding company headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Known for its compassionate approach and professional service, the company serves over 18 counties, offering fast and affordable bail bond solutions 24/7 .

