Kubit Launches 'Ask Kubit': Explainable AI For Customer Journey Analytics

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubit, the leading customer journey analytics platform, today announced the launch of Ask Kubit , a conversational AI interface that allows teams to ask questions in plain English and receive instant answers from their own data, no SQL or builder.

This new feature is designed to empower product managers, data analysts, and business leaders to access the insights they need faster and more intuitively. Built on the foundation of Kubit Lumos, Ask Kubit introduces explainable AI (xAI) into everyday analytics, further advancing the platform's mission to make insights more accessible, transparent, and self‐service.

"At Kubit, we believe analytics should be as easy as asking a question," said Alex Li, Founder & CEO of Kubit. "With Ask Kubit, any product manager, analyst or executive can simply type a question and our Lumos AI engine will interpret their intent and generate a complete report in seconds. By connecting directly to your data warehouse, we deliver answers with full transparency - no code, no bottlenecks and no black‐box logic."

Key Capabilities of Ask Kubit



Natural Language Questions: Simply ask a question in everyday language; Ask Kubit translates it into a query and delivers the answer with context and clarity.



Smart Suggestions: Users receive AI‐powered follow‐up questions and related queries to deepen their analysis without needing to leave the interface.



Source‐of‐Truth Metrics: Answers are generated directly from your data warehouse and governed metrics, ensuring transparency and trust.

Integrated with Lumos: Ask Kubit is built on Kubit Lumos, extending its NLP, summarization and AI capabilities into a fully conversational experience.

With Kubit Lumos, the guiding principle was to build an AI tool that's genuinely useful, transparent and trustworthy. Kubit reduced hallucinations and harnessed the secure metadata already shared with Kubit to deliver accurate, context‐aware responses, hallmarks of true explainable AI.

Ask Kubit is now available to Enterprise customers. By combining AI‐powered discovery with a warehouse‐native architecture, Kubit continues to eliminate data silos, empower self‐service analytics and reduce the time between question and answer, while keeping teams in full control of their data.

"As we bring AI deeper into analytics, transparency matters more than ever," added Jeremy Benza, VP of Product at Kubit. "Ask Kubit makes it easy for anyone to explore data by simply asking a question, but the real value lies in how we deliver the answer. Because Ask Kubit runs directly on your cloud data warehouse, there's no hidden layer or black‐box logic, ensuring that every response is grounded in governed, reliable data. That's what makes it explainable AI, not just AI."

To learn more about Ask Kubit, visit the Kubit webpage .

About Kubit

Kubit is a transparent customer journey analytics platform that connects directly to your data warehouse: no duplication, no silos, no confusion. Everyone works from the same trusted source with full visibility into the SQL behind every report. Kubit unifies insights across every stage of the user journey – without ETL headaches – adapts to any data model, and delivers self-service exploration powered by Lumos AI. By bridging technical and business teams, Kubit accelerates time-to-insight and drives product growth with clarity and trust.

