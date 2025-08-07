MGIC Investment Corporation Receives Moody's Ratings Upgrades

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG ) announced today that Moody's Ratings ("Moody's") upgraded its senior unsecured debt rating to Baa2 from Baa3. Moody's also upgraded the insurance financial strength rating of MTG's principal operating subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC"), to A2 from A3. The outlook for the ratings is stable.

Moody's rationale for the upgrade included MTG's consistent performance, good net capital generation, and robust profitability and capital adequacy.

"We are pleased to have received these upgrades from Moody's," said Tim Mattke, CEO of MTG and MGIC. "Our performance reflects our position as a market leader and our disciplined, balanced approach to the market. With our solid foundation, financial strength and capital flexibility, we are well-positioned to continue to execute on our business strategies and create long-term value for our stakeholders."

About MGIC

MGIC ( ) is the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serving lenders throughout the United States, and helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

