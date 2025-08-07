Trump Announces Additional 25% Tariff On Indian Imports Over Russia Oil Trade
This new measure follows a previously announced 25 percent tariff approved on July 31, effectively doubling duties on Indian imports within a week.
The initial round of tariffs comes into effect from Thursday, August 7, while the newly announced additional duty will be implemented after a 21-day notice period.
According to the executive order, the punitive measure is aimed at addressing what the US administration claims is India's direct or indirect contribution to circumventing sanctions on Russia through oil imports.
“To deal with the national emergency described in Executive Order 14066, I determine that it is necessary and appropriate to impose an additional ad valorem duty on imports of articles of India,” the order reads, referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly criticised the move, describing it as 'unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable'.
In a formal response, the MEA reiterated that India's energy imports are driven by market dynamics and the country's legitimate need to ensure energy security for its 1.4 billion citizens.
“It is extremely unfortunate that the US has chosen this course of action, particularly when similar transactions are being carried out by several other countries, including the US and EU,” the MEA stated.
The ministry also emphasised that India had previously made its position clear and would take“all actions necessary to protect its national interests.”
President Trump has, in recent days, repeatedly criticised India's ongoing trade with Russia, warning of economic repercussions.
The executive order formalises these warnings, intensifying trade tensions between the two countries.
(KNN Bureau)
