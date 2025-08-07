USD/JPY Forecast 07/08: Holds Range Between Emas (Video)
- The US dollar initially did try to rally it during the trading session here on Wednesday to test the 200-day EMA. That being said, we turned around to show signs of hesitation, and at this point, it's probably worth noting that the market is basically hanging around between the 200-day EMA and the 50-day EMA.
So, then I think you've got a situation where if you are willing to wait to get paid, you probably will. After all, you'll be collecting swap at the end of every day. And I think a lot of institutional traders do prefer this. That being said, there are concerns about whether or not the Federal Reserve will have to cut multiple times. But right now, the economic numbers aren't good for the United States, but they're not horrible either.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThat sets up the market for perhaps an ugly surprise later this year. We'll just have to wait and see. This has been a brutal four or five days in the sense that we look like we were ready to go much higher and then just crash, but now we're stable. And that's generally the first sign of the market turning back around.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions ? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
