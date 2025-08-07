AUD/JPY Forecast 07/08: Risk-On Sentiment (Chart)
- The Australian dollar has rallied a bit against the Japanese yen during the trading session on Wednesday, which of course is a“risk on move”, as the Australian dollar is considered to be a risk-based currency. Furthermore, the Japanese yen is considered to be a“safety currency”, and as a result a lot of people will run to it if there is a lot of concern out there. At this point, there are plenty of reasons to be concerned, so the last move to the downside was not a huge surprise considering just how chaotic everything is getting.
However, you also have to keep in mind that there is a lot of volatility out there, which doesn't necessarily help the currency pair on the whole. With this, I think you need to be cautious, but at this point it looks like we are at least trying to reach the 97.50 level again, although I think it's going to be very difficult to get there.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewOn the other hand, if we were to break down below the ¥95 level, we could drop to the ¥94 level, but that is an area that I think we will see a lot of noise at this juncture. Ultimately, the markets will continue to be very shaky, so make sure you keep your position size reasonable. This is a pair that can move rather rapidly on headlines.Begin trading our daily forecasts and analysis . Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment