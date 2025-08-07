403
Gold Analysis 07/08: Will Gold Prices Rise Today? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Today's Gold Analysis Overview:
- The overall Gold Trend: Strongly bullish. Today's Gold Support Levels: $3368 - $3340 - $3290 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3415 - $3450 - $3480 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $3440, with a target of $3320 and a stop-loss at $3470. Buy gold from the support level of $3330, with a target of $3420 and a stop-loss at $3300.
Trading Advice: Traders are advised to monitor the factors influencing the gold trading market and to buy on every price dip.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe US Dollar Remains Under PressureAccording to forex currency market trades, the US Dollar Index fell for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, dropping to 98.4, as traders awaited developments regarding potential changes in Federal Reserve leadership. President Trump stated on Tuesday that he would appoint a candidate to replace outgoing Fed Governor Adriana Kugler by the end of the week and revealed that he had narrowed the list of candidates to succeed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to four finalists.At the same time, market expectations for a US interest rate cut in September rose to about 90% following a series of weak economic data. The latest ISM report showed an unexpected stagnation in the US services sector, accompanied by rising price pressures. Adding to the cautious outlook, a jobs report last week revealed that the US economy added a total of only 73,000 jobs in July, with significant downward revisions to the numbers from the previous two months, indicating a notable slowdown in the labor market. In response, President Trump fired Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarffer.Conversely, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose to 4.25% on Wednesday after weak demand for new 10-year bonds, reflecting continued concerns about long-term inflation risks. However, the bond yield remains close to its three-month low of 4.19% from the previous session. In addition to the reaction to the US data results, the Treasury Department lowered yields and announced that it would increase the size of its buyback operations for securities, bonds, and inflation-protected debt.Ready to trade our Gold daily analysis and predictions ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
