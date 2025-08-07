Secured Signing Expands Capabilities With In-Person Electronic Notarization Upgrade

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Secured Signing, a global leader in digital signature and online notarization technology, has announced a significant upgrade to its In-Person Electronic Notarization (IPEN) solution. The revamped IPEN experience is now fully integrated into the same intuitive dashboard used for Remote Online Notarization (RON) and Digital Signatures-enabling notaries to manage in-person signings with greater speed, convenience, and consistency.







This enhancement tackles the inefficiencies of traditional paper-based notarizations, eliminating the need for printing, scanning, and manual storage. As digital transformation accelerates across industries, Secured Signing continues to prioritize the human element, recognizing that some transactions are best conducted face-to-face.

The upgraded IPEN solution delivers the reliability of personal interaction, powered by the efficiency and security of advanced digital tools.

Key features and benefits of the enhanced IPEN solution include:



Paperless Workflow: Notaries can eliminate paper documents, increasing efficiency and conserving resources while being environmentally conscious. No more print, sign and Scan, don't break the electronic chain

Compliance with Confidence: The solution is built to meet relevant notarization laws and regulations, ensuring legal soundness.

Digital Convenience: Clients can electronically sign documents while meeting the Notary in person-whether at their own home or the Notary's office-offering added convenience and mobility for on-the-go notaries.

Robust Security: The system bolsters identity verification with SMS authentication for signers, adding an extra layer of protection. Automated Record-Keeping: All signed documents are automatically and securely stored, simplifying administrative tasks.

This IPEN upgrade is an ideal solution for modern in-house notaries who want to provide a full digital notarization session without the need for pre-organizing or printing paper documents. It allows for all necessary documents to be signed digitally and securely, streamlining the process and eliminating traditional delays.

About Secured Signing:

Secured Signing is a leading provider of cloud-based Digital Signature, Video Signing, and Remote Online Notarization solutions. Committed to innovation and security, Secured Signing helps businesses and individuals streamline their document signing processes while ensuring the integrity and authenticity of their digital transactions. Its mission is to empower businesses and individuals with a secure, efficient, and user-friendly way to sign and notarize documents.

Image caption: Secured Signing Expands Capabilities with In-Person Electronic Notarization Upgrade.

