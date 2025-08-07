Aeon & Trisl Leads Emaar H1 2025 Awards With Triple No. 1 Wins, Continuing Its Consecutive No. 1 Position Since 2023

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Aeon & Trisl Real Estate Group has once again solidified its position as a market leader, winning three No. 1 awards at the prestigious Emaar H1 2025 Broker Awards held at the Armani Hotel, Dubai. Recognized for Q2 2025 Performance, H1 2025 Overall Performance, and Video Competition Excellence, the company continues its exceptional run as Emaar's consecutive No. 1 Agency for the 8th Time, demonstrating strength in both sales performance and innovative property marketing.

This year's recognition highlights Aeon & Trisl's ability to combine market-leading results with creative brand storytelling, setting benchmarks in performance and engagement. The Video Competition Award reflects the firm's dedication to digital innovation, using compelling campaigns to connect with global investors and elevate the real estate experience.

Mr. Saleem Karsaz, Founder & Group CEO, expressed his gratitude, stating:

“Achieving three No. 1 awards in a single season is a proud moment for all of us. Our journey as Emaar's top-performing partner since our 2023 win is driven by discipline, honesty, and a deep commitment to excellence. These awards reflect the hard work, passion, and creativity our teams bring to the table every single day.”

Aeon & Trisl's ongoing success is driven by the collective efforts of Aeon & Trisl's co-founder & partner, Mr. Noor Mukaty, whose seamless collaboration ensures that Aeon & Trisl delivers excellence.

Aeon & Trisl's remarkable achievements are driven first and foremost by the dedicated efforts of its Board Members actively leading sales-Mr. Arif Vasaiwala, Mr. Mateen Lakhiya, Mr. Hanif Moti, and Ms. Fatima Alkobaisi, supported by her team member Ekaterina Lovenko. Their direct involvement in sales operations and client relationships has been a cornerstone of the company's market dominance and award-winning performance.

Working alongside them, key contributors from board member teams have played an equally vital role in these accomplishments. Bhaskar Singla and Ashvita Singhavi from Mr. Farhan Saleem's Team, Haleema Gulzar, Aamir Rashid, and Nazia Hassan from Mr. Sharjeel Ali's Team, and Fahad Ali from Mr. Nabeel Shah's Team have consistently delivered outstanding results across multiple projects and campaigns, turning the Board's leadership into measurable success on the ground.

Reinforcing this winning momentum, the Management Sales Team-Hafiz Waqas, Ali Khan, and Wali Sadiq-has demonstrated exceptional performance, supported the company's operational excellence, and ensured consistent growth across all markets.

Under the guidance of C.O.O. Mr. Baber Shah, whose expertise in operations, market growth, and strategic expansion has been instrumental in scaling the company across the UAE, UK, and Pakistan, Aeon & Trisl has built a culture of high performance.

Since 2023, Aeon & Trisl has consistently held the No. 1 position with Emaar, achieving record-breaking sales and earning international recognition, including being named an International Performing Channel Partner for outstanding performance in the UK market and excellence in real estate across the globe during H1 2025 by Sobha Realty.

These H1 2025 victories are more than awards-they are evidence of Aeon & Trisl's commitment to performance and delivering world-class experiences to clients and investors globally. The company continues to set new benchmarks in real estate leadership, building a legacy of trust, excellence, and international impact.

