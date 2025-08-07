Swiss Lift Manufacturer Schindler Receives Order For Bogotá Metro

Swiss Lift Manufacturer Schindler Receives Order For Bogotá Metro
Schindler announced on Thursday that it is the sole bidder for the project, which is scheduled to be completed by 2028. The company did not provide details of the order volume in its press release.
According to the Lucerne-based group, it will supply lifts and escalators specially developed for public transport, including barrier-free installations for people with reduced mobility. All equipment is monitored around the clock from a technical centre in the city of Medellín, almost 250 kilometres away.
The 24-kilometre-long metro line comprises 16 stations and will one day transport over one million passengers a day. The fully automated system will be integrated into the existing bus network at ten stations. Construction of the metro began in 2020.
