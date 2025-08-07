Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Why Is The Swiss Flag Square?

2025-08-07 02:09:42
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss flag is one of only two national flags in the world that are square. Why does it have this unique shape and where does it come from? This content was published on August 7, 2025 - 10:30 1 minute Alexandra Andrist , Sara Pasino , Camille Kündig
  • Italiano it Perché la bandiera svizzera è quadrata? Read more: Perché la bandiera svizzera è quadrata
  • Русский ru Почему швейцарский флаг квадратный? Read more: Почему швейцарский флаг квадратный

Watch our video and read this article to find out.

More More Cross purposes: the unique Swiss flag

This content was published on May 17, 2025 Square and versatile: Switzerland's unusual national flag has a fascinating history.

Read more: Cross purposes: the unique Swiss fla

