Price Watchdog Rejects Higher Postage Prices For 2026
-
Deutsch
de
Post darf Preise für 2026 nicht wie geplant erhöhen
Original
Read more: Post darf Preise für 2026 nicht wie geplant erhöhe
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The price increases applied for were examined and it was concluded that no revenue-increasing measures were necessary for 2026, the price watchdog announced on Thursday.
Swiss Post had submitted price measures totalling CHF70.9 million ($88 million) for 2026 to the price watchdog, citing the challenging financing situation. After intensive negotiations, both parties agreed by mutual consent that CHF50.1 million of this would not be implemented, according to the press release. This also includes price increases for A and B Mail single items as well as for the P.O. Box service and the delivery of free newspapers.
Measures totalling CHF20.8 million may be implemented.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ... .Popular Stories More Climate adaptation Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the world Read more: Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the worl
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment