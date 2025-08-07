Swiss Government Aims To Remain In Dialogue With US On Tariffs
The tariffs of 39% imposed by the US are“extremely difficult” for the companies affected, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who also holds the Swiss rotating presidency, told the media in Bern on Thursday. The seven-member governing Federal Council had previously gathered for an extraordinary meeting.
US President Donald Trump had"extremely increased" pressure with the high additional tariffs for Switzerland, Keller-Sutter said. However, diplomatic efforts would continue. Talks are currently underway"on the basis of a new offer", she said. Keller-Sutter did not comment on the content of this offer for the time being.
US tariffs of 39% on Swiss imports came into force on Thursday morning – the blow to Swiss exporters, jobs, and prosperity could be harsh.
