Swiss Government Aims To Remain In Dialogue With US On Tariffs

Swiss Government Aims To Remain In Dialogue With US On Tariffs


2025-08-07 02:09:40
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Continuing talks, supporting affected industries and easing the burden on companies: this is the strategy the Swiss government is pursuing in the tariff dispute with the US. The executive will continue to refrain from taking countermeasures, it said on Thursday. This content was published on August 7, 2025 - 16:17 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The tariffs of 39% imposed by the US are“extremely difficult” for the companies affected, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who also holds the Swiss rotating presidency, told the media in Bern on Thursday. The seven-member governing Federal Council had previously gathered for an extraordinary meeting.

US President Donald Trump had“extremely increased” pressure with the high additional tariffs for Switzerland, Keller-Sutter said. However, diplomatic efforts would continue. Talks are currently underway“on the basis of a new offer”, she said. Keller-Sutter did not comment on the content of this offer for the time being.

